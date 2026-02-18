An unusual evening for Milan, who today play on a midweek day for one of the first times this season. In a year without European competitions, the Rossoneri have benefited from entire weeks of work, and it’s certainly no coincidence that Allegri’s team is so high up in the standings.
Watch the entire Serie BKT live on OneFootball for only €9.99 per month. Click here to purchase the LaB Channel Monthly Pass with no automatic renewal.
Advertisement
Tonight, however, Fabregas’ Como arrive at San Siro, coming off a tough home defeat against Fiorentina. This is a very important match for the Devil, who must respond to Inter. The Nerazzurri, in fact, are currently 8 points ahead of their cousins, so if Milan fail to win, we could really start talking about a runaway title race.
The Larians, on the other hand, are dreaming of the Champions League. By taking all three points today, Cesc’s impressive young squad would move just 3 points away from fourth place, currently occupied by Roma.
🔴 Article constantly updated, for live text coverage click on the match card above.
💥 Tare: “Bastoni case? It’s not good for football. Leao and the title…”
Igli Tare was interviewed by DAZN before Milan-Como
Advertisement
“Decisive for the title tonight? Absolutely not, it’s a three-point match. Leao has been much better physically in the last 10 days. The problem still exists but he’s much better. Bastoni-Kalulu? Things from the past, they’ll happen again in the future. It’s not like they’ll stop. Obviously these things aren’t good for football, we all need to be smart and take a step back, and try to give referees peace of mind so they can do their job in the best way possible.”
🧨 Fabregas: “We’re not a team built to play every 3 days. False 9? Everyone!”
Cesc Fabregas spoke to DAZN before Milan-Como.
“If you need to motivate them on a night like this, we have a problem… (Laughs, ed.). We’re a short squad, not built to play every 3 days. We’ve been playing every 3-4 days for 2 months. Today is the most important, but we can’t forget we play again in 65 hours. Caqueret? Everyone plays a bit as a false nine. In the end, it’s about trying to create space that can hurt Milan. We need to attack the depth, have good positional play, and be dangerous when we have the ball.”
The official line-ups:
MILAN (3-5-2): Maignan; Tomori, De Winter, Pavlović; Athekame, Jashari, Modrić, Ricci, Bartesaghi; Nkunku, Leão.
Advertisement
COMO (3-5-2): Butez; Kempf, Ramón, Diego Carlos; Vojvoda, Perrone, Caqueret, Roberto, Van der Brempt; Paz, Baturina.
This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in 🇮🇹 here.