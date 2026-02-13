Cha Jun-hwan has captivated the figure skating world at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics with a season-best short program that landed him sixth, setting the stage for a dramatic final. The 24-year-old South Korean phenom delivered a 92.72-point performance—highlighted by a quad Salchow and a triple Lutz-triple loop combination—positioning him as Korea’s best hope for a historic men’s podium finish. Here are 10 essential facts about the skater who is redefining Korean figure skating on the global stage.

1. Season-Best Short Program Ignites Olympic Hopes

Cha Jun-hwan opened his third Olympics with a personal season-best 92.72 in the short program at Milano’s Ice Skating Arena on Feb. 11, securing sixth place. His technical score of 50.08 and program components of 42.64 showcased precision under pressure. Despite ongoing boot and ankle challenges, Cha nailed a quad Salchow, a triple Lutz-triple loop combination, and a triple Axel.

The performance silenced doubters after a team event stumble and positioned Cha as Korea’s lone men’s medal threat. Skating to “Rain, In Your Black Eyes,” he exuded a maturity that earned high praise for musicality. A strong free skate could make him the first South Korean male figure skater to stand on an Olympic podium.

2. Three Straight Olympics: From PyeongChang to Milano

Milano Cortina marks Cha’s third Olympic appearance, representing a decade of growth. At the 2018 PyeongChang Games, a 16-year-old Cha placed 15th, gaining experience on home ice. Beijing 2022 saw him finish 5th overall—the best result ever for a South Korean man. Now in 2026, he returns as a veteran leader, carrying the expectations of a nation.

3. Historic Worlds Silver: A Milestone for Korean Men

Cha etched his name in the record books by winning Silver at the 2023 World Championships in Saitama. This was the first-ever medal for a Korean man at the event. That same year, he led South Korea to a historic Silver medal at the World Team Trophy, proving that Korean skating had become a global powerhouse in more than just the women’s discipline.

4. Technical Evolution: The Quad Threat

Cha revolutionized Korean skating as the first to land a clean quad in international competition. His technical arsenal features the quad Salchow and quad Toe Loop, complemented by Level 4 spins and footwork. While his 2026 Olympic strategy focused on stability due to injury, his ability to rack up high Grades of Execution (GOE) keeps him competitive with the world’s best “Quad Kings.”

5. Boot and Ankle Struggles: The “Ice Warrior”

The 2025–26 season has been a battle of resilience. Cha has struggled with persistent boot fit issues and chronic ankle pain, which forced him to simplify his jump layout for the Olympics. After a difficult team event where he struggled with his triple Axel, Cha took a brief rest to recover, declaring his condition “good” just before his individual short program triumph.

6. A Decade of Dominance: 10 Straight National Titles

Cha is the undisputed king of domestic skating, having secured his 10th consecutive South Korean National title in January 2026. He finished the competition with a total of 277.84 points, proving he remains miles ahead of his domestic rivals. This dominance allows him to use national events as a testing ground for the high-pressure international circuit.

7. Medals Across Every Major ISU Stage

Cha achieved a rare feat by medaling at almost every major international event before age 25. His trophy cabinet includes Four Continents Gold (2022), World Silver (2023), and Grand Prix Final Bronze (2018). He also holds a Junior Grand Prix Final bronze, marking him as the most consistent Korean male skater in history.

8. Record-Breaking Personal Bests

Cha’s benchmarks reflect a steady ascent. His short program personal best of 101.33 (set at the 2023 World Team Trophy) made him the first Korean man to break the 100-point barrier. His total score peak of over 280 points puts him in elite territory, allowing him to challenge for the podium even when he isn’t attempting the maximum number of quadruple jumps.

9. Military Service Exemption: The Harbin Victory

Unlike many South Korean athletes who face career interruptions, Cha Jun-hwan is exempt from mandatory military service. He earned this exemption by winning the Gold medal at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, where he defeated top Japanese rivals. This victory ensured he could focus entirely on his preparation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.

10. The Free Skate: Chasing the Dream

Entering the free skate in 6th place, Cha faced a 10-point gap to the medal zone. With a clean performance to his free skate music, “Balada para un Loco,” he aimed to eclipse his 5th-place finish from Beijing. Regardless of the final result, his presence in the final group of the world’s best skaters cements his legacy as the “Ice Prince” of South Korea.

Cha Jun-hwan Career Highlights