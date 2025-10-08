Connie Park/NYT Wirecutter

amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 17 — Upcoming Pick

Amazon deal price: $5 (use promo code EUZWG92J); street price: $9

What we like: An upcoming iPhone 17 screen protector pick. Quality glass is hard and covers the entirety of an iPhone’s display. We’ve been recommending the amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protectors for years, and the design (other than the size) is unchanged.

Other things to know: Still testing, but we’re confident this protector will remain a pick. Applicator tool isn’t quite as easy to use as that of our top pick, although it’s still far superior to most others. Use code EUZWG92J to get the discount.

Read more: The Best iPhone Screen Protectors

amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 17 Pro — Upcoming Pick

Amazon deal price: $5 (use promo code EUZWG92J); street price: $9

What we like: An upcoming iPhone 17 Pro screen protector pick. Quality glass is hard and covers the entirety of an iPhone’s display. We’ve been recommending the amFilm OneTouch Glass Screen Protectors for years, and the design (other than the size) is unchanged.

Other things to know: Still testing, but we’re confident this protector will remain a pick. Applicator tool isn’t quite as easy to use as that of our top pick, although it’s still far superior to most others. The regular iPhone 17 screen protector is also available on sale. Use code EUZWG92J to get the discount.

Read more: The Best iPhone Screen Protectors

Smartish Gripzilla with MagSafe for iPhone 16 Case — Top Pick

Amazon deal price: $24 (deal on black or clearly black); street price: $30

What we like: Our top protective-case pick for the iPhone 16. Basically the Smartish Gripmunk but slightly thicker. Air-pocket corners offer even greater shock absorption. More deeply recessed finger ridges on either side create an especially secure grip. Built-in MagSafe support.

Other things to know: The larger corners give it a little more bulk, which tends to be the trade-off with a more protective case.

Read more: The Best iPhone Case for iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and 16e

Smartish Gripmunk Case with MagSafe for iPhone 16 — Top Pick

Amazon deal price: $16; street price: $20

What we like: Our top pick for the best basic iPhone 16 case. Soft, rubber-like plastic (TPU, or thermoplastic polyurethane) is easy to install and won’t stretch out. Slim profile with a great grip and excellent protection. Easy access to the new Camera Control button. Affordable without feeling cheap.

Other things to know: The Gripmunk case has been our pick for the best basic iPhone case for years now and continues to hold that spot. Looks a bit plain. On sale in most colors (make sure to select the MagSafe option).

Read more: The Best iPhone Case for iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and 16e

Apple AirTag Bluetooth Tracker — Top Pick

Amazon deal price: $20 ; street price: $25

Best Buy deal price: $20 ; street price: $25

Walmart deal price: $20 ; street price: $25

What we like: Our top Bluetooth tracker pick for iPhone users. Leverages Apple’s huge network of devices to find lost goods. Impressively accurate. If you lose an AirTag (or an item containing or attached to one), you can use the Find My app to see its location or ask Siri to trigger an audible alert.

Other things to know: Replaceable coin battery. Doesn’t have any way to ring your phone. No built-in method of attaching to anything. The four-pack (which is also on sale) offers a better price per tracker — but if you only need one, this is a good price.

Read more: The Best Bluetooth Tracker

Apple AirTag Bluetooth Tracker (4-Pack) — Top Pick

Best Buy deal price: $65; street price: $8

What we like: Our top Bluetooth tracker pick for iPhone users. Also recommended in multiple Wirecutter gift guides. Leverages Apple’s extensive Find My network and is impressively accurate in pinpointing an item’s precise location. Replaceable battery. Water-resistant.

Other things to know: Doesn’t have any way to ring your phone. Cannot attach to your stuff directly. Sales on four-packs typically offer the best price per tracker.

Read more: The Best Bluetooth Tracker