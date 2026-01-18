The good news keeps on coming for Robert Kraft.

Not only has MVP candidate Drake Maye become a Tom Brady clone to restore the New England Patriots‘ AFC East dominance, his soccer team have reached an agreement on a brand new home.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 28, 2025

Kraft is winning on and off the field with the Patriots and New England RevolutionCredit: Getty

The New England Revolution confirmed earlier this month that they are leaving Gillette Stadium for a waterfront arena in Everett, having negotiated a compensation agreement with Boston lawmakers.

The MLS team has shared Gillette with the Pats since 2002.

Revolution leaving Gillette Stadium for ‘vibrant’ new home

Unlike many cases where public money is poured into wealthy moguls’ pet projects, Massachusetts requires teams to pay for their own stadiums.

Kraft — the 204th richest person in the world with a $13.8 billion fortune — can certainly afford it.

The Kraft Group and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced an agreement on January 1 with $48 million spent on infrastructure improvements and other projects in areas that will be impacted by the new arena.

In Everett, the Kraft family have agreed to fund a $20 million waterfront park along the Mystic River, as well as keeping up maintenance.

There will also be $17.5 million allocated for a new entrance at the Orange Line’s Assembly station in Somerville leading to a pedestrian bridge across the river.

A $2.25 fee for using the new walkway will go into the City’s coffers, with officials valuing the plan at $90 million-plus over a 20-year period, per the Boston Globe.



