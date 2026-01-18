The good news keeps on coming for Robert Kraft.

Not only has MVP candidate Drake Maye become a Tom Brady clone to restore the New England Patriots‘ AFC East dominance, his soccer team have reached an agreement on a brand new home.

The New England Revolution confirmed earlier this month that they are leaving Gillette Stadium for a waterfront arena in Everett, having negotiated a compensation agreement with Boston lawmakers.

The MLS team has shared Gillette with the Pats since 2002.

Revolution leaving Gillette Stadium for ‘vibrant’ new home

Unlike many cases where public money is poured into wealthy moguls’ pet projects, Massachusetts requires teams to pay for their own stadiums.

Kraft — the 204th richest person in the world with a $13.8 billion fortune — can certainly afford it.

The Kraft Group and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced an agreement on January 1 with $48 million spent on infrastructure improvements and other projects in areas that will be impacted by the new arena.

In Everett, the Kraft family have agreed to fund a $20 million waterfront park along the Mystic River, as well as keeping up maintenance.

There will also be $17.5 million allocated for a new entrance at the Orange Line’s Assembly station in Somerville leading to a pedestrian bridge across the river.

A $2.25 fee for using the new walkway will go into the City’s coffers, with officials valuing the plan at $90 million-plus over a 20-year period, per the Boston Globe.

The project is yet to receive planning approvals but a major hurdle has now been overcome.

Mayor Wu released a statement insisting that she ‘fought for a fair deal for Boston and our residents, and that is what we have achieved through this agreement.’

Negotiations went right the the wire with a December 31 deadline to reach a decision over the site of a shuttered power plant.

Kraft Group has spent years searching for a location to build a 25,000-seater soccer venue, which will also host concerts.

They are now ready to transform the ‘long-neglected’ industrial site along the Mystic River into a ‘vibrant, publicly accessible waterfront destination’.

How much will the Revolution stadium project cost?

The Kraft Group’s expenditure could top $500 million and will regenerate an industrial area in need of an injection of cash.

New England’s soccer team actually averaged attendances of around 29,000 last season, meaning the owners are spending that money to build a stadium that is arguably smaller than needed.

However, Revolution president Brian Bilello told the Globe that the move will benefit them in the long run.

“The biggest thing from a sort of big-picture perspective, is, frankly, the relevance in Greater Boston for Major League Soccer and for the Revolution,” he told the outlet.

“I’m still seeing articles and stories as recently as this month talking about the four sports teams in Boston.

“It’s understandable, but also still disappointing that with our attendance levels and how long we’ve been around, that we’re still somehow seen as a junior professional sports team to the other ones.”

While the Revolution are building for the future, success for Kraft’s NFL franchise is certainly on the cards this season.

The chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Kraft Group bought the Patriots back in 1994.

He paid a then-record $172 million for the struggling team, and decide to keep them in New England before ushering in one of the most dominant dynasties in NFL history.

At the center were head coach Bill Belichick, and QB Brady, two future Hall of Famers and all-time greats who masterminded six Super Bowl victories.

However, all good things must come to an end, and in 2020, Brady left the Patriots as a free agent after 20 years, subsequently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won his seventh and final Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Rejuvenated Patriots chasing Super Bowl LX glory

Belichick continued with the Pats until 2024, after which both coach and team decided to mutually part ways following a disappointing season and an obvious need for a rebuild.

Ex-New England linebacker Mike Vrabel took over from Jerod Mayo in 2025, and has overseen an incredible turnaround.

The Pats finished the regular-season 14-3, and beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card round of the playoffs last weekend.

Gillette Stadium will now host a divisional round game between New England and the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The winner will advance to the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos, who have lost quarterback Bo Nix to injury.

Super Bowl LX awaits for whichever team wins that.

While Gillette might soon be losing the Revolution, Kraft will be hoping it can hoist another ‘world champions’ banner in the coming months.

