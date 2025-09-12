Early Access may not be the best time to jump into a video game, but there’s no denying that this trend has ensured that 1.0 releases come out feeling fresher and polished than ever. Games like Minecraft and Hades have shown just how important Early Access can be to dictate the success of their game.

Right now, several promising Early Access games will wow fans when they finally release in 1.0. From amazing roguelikes to complicated simulations and everything in between, some of the best Early Access games out right now are already hyped to the moon and back.

Hades 2



Just Like Its Predecessor, This Title Is Making Waves In Early Access



Supergiant Games enjoyed a ton of success with Hades, which is why it’s easy to see why opting for a sequel was a no-brainer. Just like its predecessor, Hades 2 was released in Early Access and has shown a ton of promise already.

With this game shaping up to be bigger and better than its predecessor already, fans can’t wait for the full version of Hades 2 to come out. If nothing else, then players will finally have an excuse to Cast instead of ignoring it as Zagreus.

Project Zomboid



One Of The Best Survival Games Of All Time That Hasn’t Even Received A 1.0 Release



Amazingly, Project Zomboid has been in Early Access for a very long time. Even the loss of data didn’t stop developers from crafting a zombie survival game that is peak in the eyes of many.

This game is unforgiving for beginners, who should either follow a guide or team up with a friend familiar with how this game works to ease themselves into the flow of things. Project Zomboid is already complex enough as is, and fans can’t even imagine just how over-the-top the final release will be.

Phasmophobia



The Game Somehow Made Co-op Horror Work



Phasmophobia proved that co-op horror can work without a focus on action. Players take on the role of ghostbusters who must figure out the nature of a spirit haunting a house before exorcising it.

The innovative use of voice chat instils a sense of panic when players can’t hear their friends anymore. Trying to figure out a solution before being caught by a spirit is hectic, and fans are hoping that the 1.0 release enhances the kind of spirits that players can encounter during their paranormal excursions.

BeamNG.drive



This Driving Sim Is Still In Early Access Despite Being So Advanced



BeamNG.drive is a game so revolutionary that its physics engine is used for actual scientific simulations. Players love the amazing community for this game, which has let them check out some ridiculous maps and zany content that’s a joy to engage with.

The beauty of BeamNG.drive stems from its fun driving model that players will love to engage with. It may be in Early Access (and will probably be in such a state for a while), but the sheer amount of content it harbors dwarfs that of most full releases.

No Rest For The Wicked



Still Improving In Early Access And Is Proving To Be A Special Gem In The Making



The developers behind the amazing Ori games wowed everyone with their work on a dark, brooding action title reminiscent of the Soulslike genre with several other gameplay elements. No Rest for the Wicked was promising in its Early Access period, but it was clear that something needed to be done about the grind.

For what it’s worth, Moon Studios has already addressed many fan complaints in this title and continues to do so. The gameplay loop is becoming more and more perfect with each version, to the point where the 1.0 release is bound to blow everyone’s minds.

Valheim



One Of The Best Modern Takes On The Survival Genre



A mind-blowing survival game that is making huge waves in the genre, Valheim is a labor of love from five talented developers who want to make their mark in the gaming industry. The Early Access release has already been excellent for this title’s hype, with fans loving how the simple act of cooking and eating food feels so involved.

Controlling a warrior who must earn their seat in Valhalla feels great, with players banding their efforts together to survive in the game’s many realms and deal with powerful bosses. Each run in Valheim is a blast and makes it clear why fans will love the idea of sinking their teeth into the 1.0 release.

Lethal Company



The Chaos Of This Co-op Horror Game Is Off The Charts



Phasmophobia has opened the floodgates for co-op horror games to become the norm, including Lethal Company. The simple act of obtaining scrap on alien worlds is both hilarious and terrifying when players are hunted down by the planet’s anomalies.

Seeing a friend run away in fear is hilarious, until players realize that there’s a reason why they’re sprinting for dear life. The calm before the storm in Lethal Company is alluring, and the sheer chaos that ensues as players must escape a monster by any means makes it clear why Phasmophobia is such a blast to play.

inZOI



Despite Some Issues, This Game Still Has A Lot Of Scope To Improve



A life sim game that’s shaping up to be something special, inZOI‘s Early Access makes it clear that there’s still a long way to go before this title becomes the Sims-killer fans were waiting for. Despite a slow development process, fans still have high hopes for this title.

The fact that the Island Getaway DLC is free and is loading up the game with even more content in its Early Access state is a unique way to handle the game’s development that fans are mostly on board with. Once the core gameplay pillars are tightened up and a bunch of soul is injected into the title, inZOI will become the masterpiece that fans were craving all along.