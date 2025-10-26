A disagreement has arisen between Mbappé and Alonso at Real Madrid

It is reported that the internal atmosphere at Real Madrid has become significantly tense ahead of the anticipated El Clásico match against Barcelona. According to Don Balon, team leader Kylian Mbappé has personally expressed his opinion to head coach Xabi Alonso regarding the squad.

According to the source, the French star has requested that striker Rodrigo be removed from the starting lineup. Mbappé believes the Brazilian isn’t in good form at the moment and won’t be able to perform at the expected level at this level.

Kylian suggested playing Vinícius Júnior or young Franco Mastantuono instead of Rodrigo. Interestingly, despite his relatively cold relationship with Vinicius, he considers him more dangerous for the Catalans’ defense.

At the same time, Mbappé’s words are of great importance at the “royal club.” He saved the club in several important matches as the team’s leading scorer this season. However, head coach Xabi Alonso doesn’t want to rely on the star players’ personal opinion – he intends to select the squad solely based on the tactical plan and the players’ physical condition.

This situation created a somewhat tense atmosphere within the team ahead of El Clásico. According to some sources, some players support Alonso’s firm position, while others are close to Mbappé’s opinion.

At the same time, the club’s management is keeping the situation under control and trying to stabilize the atmosphere in the team before the match.

For information, the El Clásico will take place on October 26th at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. This match is expected to be an important test not only for points, but also for internal unity.

