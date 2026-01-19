The U.S. just can’t get enough of Sphere in Las Vegas — so why not bring one to our nation’s capital?
The company behind the Las Vegas landmark says it has inked a deal to develop and build a second Sphere venue in the Washington D.C. metro area, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Sphere Entertainment reportedly made the deal with the state of Maryland, Prince George’s County and Peterson Companies to create what it’s calling its first “smaller-scale” design, with plans for a 6,000 seat venue — compared to the 18,600 seats at the now-iconic Las Vegas Sphere, THR also noted on Sunday, Jan. 18.
Sphere says it will still have the trademark “Exosphere” that defines the exterior of the Sin City venue, while the interior theater will reportedly have “the world’s highest-resolution LED screen.”
“Our focus has always been on creating a global network of Spheres across forward-looking cities,” said James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of Sphere Entertainment, per THR. “Sphere is a new experiential medium. With a commitment to bringing innovative opportunities to residents and visitors, Governor Moore, County Executive Braveboy, the State of Maryland, and Prince George’s County recognize the potential for a Sphere at National Harbor to elevate and advance immersive experiences across the area.”
“Maryland has a long history of providing world-class entertainment and we could not be more excited to work with Sphere Entertainment to bring this cutting-edge project to life,” said Gov. Wes Moore, per THR. “This will be one of the largest economic development projects in Prince George’s County history — proving once again our state is the best place in the country to bring dreams to life. We’re excited for what this means for our people, and how it will showcase the best of what Maryland has to offer to everyone who visits.”
Earlier this month, multiple industry reports indicated that Metallica was close to finalizing a deal for a Las Vegas Sphere residency in 2027, with negotiations described as “about 90 percent there.”
