The Sphere in Las Vegas will display a FIFA World Cup first.

The Sphere, a unique spherical entertainment and concert venue known for its captivating images and state-of-the-art technology, will feature all of the Adidas World Cup balls in history, stirring up excitement as the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament is now only eight months away.

Known as the world’s largest LED screen, with a stunning 16k resolution that creates a wrap-around visual experience, The Sphere has partnered up with Adidas ahead of the World Cup that will be hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Sphere will project every Adidas-created World Cup ball, starting with the first FIFA World Cup ball, which was introduced in 1970 during the tournament hosted in Mexico. In addition to FIFA World Cup balls of the past, Adidas will also officially display the 2026 match ball at the end of the presentation.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will start on June 11, 2026, in Mexico and will conclude on Sunday, July 19, 2026, in New York. This will be the first World Cup to be hosted across three countries.

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup is set to occur from June 11 to July 19. The tournament will kick off with its first game in Mexico and will culminate with the FINALSin New York City.

