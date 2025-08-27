Alexander Zverev kicks off his 2025 U.S. Open campaign tonight under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium with a first-round match against Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo.

It has been a turbulent year for Zverev — marked by bouts of inner turmoil he has spoken about publicly, health issues that flared mid-match, and flashes of sheer brilliance on the court.

Now ranked No. 3 in the world, he remains a paradox: outwardly dominant, yet carrying an undercurrent of fragility that contrasts with the strength of his play.

There is hope the worst is behind him — not only for Zverev the person, but also for Zverev the player. His recent results on hard courts suggest renewed vigor: semifinal runs in both Toronto and Cincinnati, including a commanding win over Ben Shelton.

Fully healthy, Zverev is one of the most complete players on tour and a legitimate contender to win it all in Flushing.

His opponent tonight, Tabilo, enters ranked just outside the top 100 but was as high as No. 19 last summer. The 28-year-old owns two ATP Tour titles — at Auckland and Mallorca in 2024 — and has twice defeated Novak Djokovic since last year, both on clay.

While Tabilo has proven he can challenge the very best, an upset under the Ashe lights would still be a surprise.

Zverev-Tabilo Head-to-Head

Zverev leads their head-to-head 1–0, having rallied past Tabilo in a three-set battle on clay in the 2024 Italian Open semifinals, 1–6, 7–6(4), 6–2.

Prediction

Zverev in three sets. Zverev’s stronger track record on hard courts, combined with his recent form and Tabilo’s uneven results on this surface, point toward a clear advantage for the German.

How to Watch Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo

The Zverev–Tabilo match is now expected to start at around 10:30 PM Eastern at Arthur Ashe Stadium, after Gauff-Tomljanovic.

It will broadcast live on ESPN, with additional coverage via ESPN+ and streaming in the ESPN app, including a dedicated match feed.

Zverev vs. Tabilo

Date: Tuesday, August 26, 2025

Expected Start Time: 10:30 PM Eastern (after Gauff-Tomljanovic)

Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing, NY

Court: Arthur Ashe Stadium

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app and ESPN+



