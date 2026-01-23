AMD Officially Confirms Ryzen 7 9850X3D MSRP: $499 - Launching on January 29

A mid-December retail leak signalled a possible $550+ price point; about $70 dearer than the Ryzen 7 9800X3D’s launch MSRP of $480. Earlier today, VideoCardz highlighted a myriad of newer listings—comprised of retail box and OEM/tray units—that provided a potential scattershot preview of things to come across global markets. The most reasonable cost of ownership being $502—apparently advertised by an unnamed US-based e-tailer. This morning, web sleuths happened upon Micro Center and JD.com product entries that mentioned a January 28 launch. Hopefully, AMD and its distributors have prepared enough release day stock. Looking back at the predecessor’s launch period conditions, retail outlets struggled to adhere to the suggested price level, scalpers got involved, and customers were not encouraged by a lack of inventory. With the Ryzen 7 9850X3D SKU demanding a very reasonable +$19 premium over the 9800X3D (if MSRP still applies across market territories), AMD’s newer and speedier offering could fly off shelves.