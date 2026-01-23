AMD Officially Confirms Ryzen 7 9850X3D MSRP: $499 - Launching on January 29


AMD has just announced that the much-anticipated Ryzen 7 9850X3D desktop gaming CPU will launch on January 29, with a suggested retail price of $499. This newcomer will sit just above its 8-core sibling in Team Red’s current-gen 3D V-Cache-augmented line up; the extremely popular Ryzen 7 9800X3D model. Almost an hour ago, David McAfee—AMD’s VP and GM of client channel business—declared that: “the world’s most advanced gaming processor just got faster. Built for gamers who demand smooth, relentless performance when it matters most.” Anticipation has been building up since the company officially introduced its freshest Zen 5 “Granite Ridge” model at CES 2026, although pre-2026 rumors contributed to a gradual accumulation of hype.

A mid-December retail leak signalled a possible $550+ price point; about $70 dearer than the Ryzen 7 9800X3D’s launch MSRP of $480. Earlier today, VideoCardz highlighted a myriad of newer listings—comprised of retail box and OEM/tray units—that provided a potential scattershot preview of things to come across global markets. The most reasonable cost of ownership being $502—apparently advertised by an unnamed US-based e-tailer. This morning, web sleuths happened upon Micro Center and JD.com product entries that mentioned a January 28 launch. Hopefully, AMD and its distributors have prepared enough release day stock. Looking back at the predecessor’s launch period conditions, retail outlets struggled to adhere to the suggested price level, scalpers got involved, and customers were not encouraged by a lack of inventory. With the Ryzen 7 9850X3D SKU demanding a very reasonable +$19 premium over the 9800X3D (if MSRP still applies across market territories), AMD’s newer and speedier offering could fly off shelves.



