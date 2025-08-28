Argentina has approved new interim regulations for assigning airport takeoff and landing slots, creating a framework intended to bring “transparency in allocation, strengthen operational safety and promote competitiveness.”

The measure, set out in a resolution from the Economy Ministry’s Transportation Secretariat, replaces a system where “slots were granted based on discretionary political or partisan decisions, without considering airport capacity and market needs.”

The new rules have been developed in consultation with the International Air Transport Association, Airports Council International and Aeropuertos Argentina.

Criteria for allocation will take into account factors such as an airline’s historical usage of slots, on-time performance and role in maintaining connectivity across the country.

The regulation designates Buenos Aires’ Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport as a “facilitated” airport, subject to closer oversight due to its heavy traffic, and assigns a facilitator to manage requests, promote voluntary schedule adjustments and ensure that airlines make efficient use of their allocated times.

The rules also allow airlines to trade slots under regulatory supervision, creating a secondary market designed to improve efficiency. Additionally, a “silence-positive” clause applies to slot requests, meaning that if the facilitator does not respond within the required period, the application is deemed automatically approved.

Airlines that fail to comply risk losing slots or having their frequencies reduced, while airport operators must publish seasonal capacity declarations covering runways, terminals and security facilities. The interim rules will initially remain in effect through Oct. 31, with the possibility of extension.

Separately, Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Authority has approved a reform to simplify the process for airlines to report flight operations. Carriers are no longer required to obtain prior authorization for scheduled or irregular flights and may instead notify the agency by email.

For international services, the same procedure applies—also featuring a silence-positive rule, wherein flights are automatically authorized if the agency does not respond within the specified time.