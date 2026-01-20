COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State and Indiana officially have a rematch date for the 2026 football season.
The last two national champions will meet in Bloomington on Saturday, Oct. 17, in what’s sure to be one of the most electric home games in the history of Memorial Stadium.
Ohio State’s last trip to Indiana was in 2023 and ended in a 23-3 season-opening win. The stakes this time around, though, are wildly different.
The Hoosiers, after beating the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis in early December, rolled to a national title win and a perfect 16-0 season. It was the first title in program history and gave the Big Ten three-straight champions.
The rest of the Big Ten schedule will be released on Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.