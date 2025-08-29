CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Gio Lopez will be North Carolina‘s starting quarterback on Monday against TCU when the Tar Heels officially kick off the Bill Belichick era.

Belichick announced the former South Alabama QB as the starter, saying Lopez has made good strides in adapting to the Tar Heels’ playbook since joining the team following the spring transfer portal window.

“We’ll give him the majority of the reps in practice and get him as much preparation as possible,” Belichick said. “But I feel comfortable with him and what he’s doing. He’ll get better as we go forward just because we will. I think he’s ready, but I think he’ll be like everybody — more ready as we go forward.”

Last season at South Alabama, Lopez completed 66% of his throws for 2,559 yards, 18 touchdowns and 5 picks, along with another 463 yards rushing and seven scores.

Lopez entered the portal this spring and quickly found a home in Chapel Hill. He beat out veteran Max Johnson, who was recovering from a broken leg suffered in UNC’s opener at Minnesota last year.

Belichick said he expects Johnson and freshman Bryce Baker to be ready to play, despite naming Lopez the starter.

Lopez said he learned of the starting nod just minutes before Belichick announced it publicly, saying it was a surreal moment.

“He told me I looked good during fall camp and that I was going to take the reins of the offense,” Lopez said. “I was talking to my dad like, ‘Man, I’m going to be Coach Belichick’s first starting quarterback in college.'”

Receiver Jordan Shipp said Lopez had already endeared himself to teammates and, thanks to his improvisational style, had earned the nickname “Magic Johnson.”

“He makes every play, makes every throw no matter where,” Shipp said. “Having a quarterback like that is a big opportunity for big plays. He gets out of the pocket, and I know he has trust in me.”

UNC hosts TCU on Monday in Belichick’s college debut, and while he said the experience won’t be markedly different from his time in the NFL, there will almost certainly be some surprises as he gets to see his team in real game action.

“There are some things you kind of feel good about and some questions about,” Belichick said, “and as things unfold, you find out how good you feel about the things you felt good about and the things you were worried about. It’s not always the same. When you practice against yourself, or even preseason games in the NFL, it’s low-level. When you get ready to play a game, nothing’s held back. They game-plan you and try to exploit your weaknesses and attack you where they feel like they can cause you problems.”

North Carolina has turned over a sizable portion of its roster from last season, bringing in more than 70 new faces, including 30 transfers following spring ball.

Belichick said that he has been comfortable with what he has seen from his team in most areas throughout fall camp but that he expects adjustments will be needed in the coming weeks.

“By the time you get to that third or fourth week, you’re exposed one way or another,” Belichick said. “What it looks like against another team that plays differently than you do, which TCU does, our evaluation against TCU and how we play against ourselves could be very different.”