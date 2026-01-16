The Buffalo Bills are activating two key players from injured reserve ahead of Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup at the Denver Broncos.
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver Curtis Samuel have been activated to the 53-man roster and are eligible to play against the Broncos; both players are still listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report.
The Bills also elevated running back Frank Gore Jr. and wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. from the practice squad.
Oliver (bicep) and Samuel (elbow) had their practice windows opened at the beginning of the week. Oliver has been limited in practice while Samuel has been a full participant the last two practices.
Buffalo’s defensive line and wide receiver room have been hit by injuries this season so the potential return of both players could be a big factor for the team. Oliver hasn’t played since Oct. 26 at Carolina, while Samuel’s last appearance was Nov. 16 against Tampa Bay.
