The Celtics enter Atlanta following a 119-114 victory over the Heat, in which Anfernee Simons exploded for 39 points. Simons was aggressive off the bench and caught fire.
“Just a complete game,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “Credit to him and credit to his teammates for creating that environment for him to be able to do it. But he obviously kept us in it in the first half and helped us pull away at the end.”
Can Simons continue his form?
Here’s the preview:
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
TV, radio: NBCSB, WROR-FM 105.7
Line: Boston -3.5. O/U: 229.5.
CELTICS
Season record: 25-15. vs. spread: 22-18. Over/under: 17-23
Last 10 games: 6-4. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 3-7
HAWKS
Season record: 20-23. vs. spread: 21-22. Over/under: 22-21
Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 3-7
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 116.7, Atlanta 117.9
Points allowed per game: Boston 110.2, Atlanta 118.9
Field goal percentage: Boston .472, Atlanta .478
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .450, Atlanta .477
3-point percentage: Boston .368, Atlanta .370
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .369, Atlanta .354
Stat of the day: The Celtics and the Pistons possess the best point differential in the Eastern Conference, at +6.5.
Notes: The Hawks are 10-15 against conference opponents. Atlanta is 10-17 against opponents with a winning record. … Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.9 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games. … Boston is the leader in the Eastern Conference allowing just 110.2 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting. Former Celtic Kristaps Porzingis is listed as day-to-day with an Achilles injury. Zaccharie Risacher is also day-to-day, albeit with a knee injury.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/