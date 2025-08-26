Bournemouth make eight changes from their 1-0 win over Wolves on Saturday as Justin Kluiver makes his first start of the season.
Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Araujo, Diakite, Hill, Soler, Scott, Christie, Gannon-Doak, Kluivert, Adli, and Kroupi
Subs: Adams, Brooks, Dennis, Semenyo, Senesi, Smith, Tavernier, Truffert, Evanilson
Meanwhile, Keith Andrews has also made a whole host of changes after they picked up their first win of the season against Aston Villa over the weekend.
Brentford XI: Valdimarsson, van den Berg, Pinnock, Ajer, Henry, Onyeka, Jensen, Hickey, Milambo, F. Carvalho, Schade
Subs: Kelleher, Thiago, Yarmolyuk, Ouattara, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Kayode.