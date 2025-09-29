Afsha, Zizo and Nejc Gradisar ruled out of crucial Egyptian Premier League clash
Cairo Derby Blow: Al Ahly Hit with Major Absences
Al Ahly will head into Monday’s much anticipated Cairo Derby against Zamalek with several notable absences as confirmed by multuble reports.
Cairo Derby Showdown
The two giants face off at Cairo International Stadium on Monday at 5 PM (GMT) in Matchday 9 of the Egyptian Premier League.
Table Positions
- Al Ahly currently sit 8th with 12 point from 7 game (3 win, 3 draw, 1 defeat).
- Zamalek lead the table with 17 point from 8 game recording 5 victories, 2 draws and single loss.
Notable Absentees
The Red Devils’ squad will be without key names including:
- Mohamed Magdy “Afsha”
- Ahmed Sayed “Zizo”
- Karim Fouad
- Mohamed Shokry
- Achraf Dari
- Nejc Gradisar