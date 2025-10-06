Charlize Theron appeared to ignore her former co-star Johnny Depp at Paris Fashion Week.

In a video that’s gone viral on social media, Theron, 50, seemed to intentionally snub Depp, 62, at the Dior show last Wednesday, after having starred together in the 1999 sci-fi thriller “The Astronaut’s Wife.”

Theron greeted French businessman Bernard Arnault and French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron, by kissing both of them on their cheeks, but then she walked away as Depp awkwardly lingered behind the group, seemingly waiting to say hello to the actress.

The X account that shared the clip claimed Theron previously “liked” an Instagram post of a 2023 Time magazine article that criticized Depp’s return to the spotlight after his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“He felt that cold shoulder too. you can see him turn with her as she walked straight past,” a fan wrote in response to the video.

Johnny Depp, Charlize Theron in “The Astronaut’s Wife.” ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

Charlize Theron and Johnny Depp in “The Astronaut’s Wife.” ©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

But a source told The Post that “the event was hectic, as the video shows” regarding why Theron didn’t greet Depp.

The Post has reached out to reps for Theron and Depp.

Both Theron and Depp are linked to Dior. Theron was the face of the brand’s J’Adore perfume from 2004 to 2024, while Depp has been the face of Dior’s Sauvage cologne since 2015.

Charlize Theron attends the Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week 2025. Shutterstock

Charlize Theron attends the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week in Oct. 2025. Fannyrlphotography / BACKGRID

Johnny Depp at the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week. AP

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor signed a new seven-figure deal with Dior in Aug. 2022, just a few months after he won his defamation case against Heard, 39.

The exes’ highly-publicized legal battle began when Depp sued Heard over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed that didn’t name him but indirectly accused him of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp attends the Dior Sauvage London pop-up launch party in London in Sept. 2025. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Parfums Christian Dior

The jury ultimately awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages, while Heard won $2 million in her countersuit. The “Aquaman” star filed to appeal the verdict in the case, but she later withdrew and then settled. She agreed to pay Depp $1 million.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in the courtroom during their trial in Virginia in May 2022. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp attend the Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala. Getty Images for Art of Elysium

The drama led to Depp being dropped from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the “Harry Potter” spinoff franchise, “Fantastic Beasts.” He was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for 2022’s “The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

“They said we’d like you to resign,” Depp told The Telegraph in an interview in July. “But what was really in my head was they wanted me to retire.”

Johnny Depp attends the Christian Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Depp has slowly been returning to the spotlight since the defamation trial ended in June 2022. His comeback movie was the 2023 French film “Jeanne du Barry,” in which he played Louis XV.

He’s set to return to the big screen in a starring role for the new film “Day Drinker” with Madelyn Cline and Penélope Cruz.