OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) — A deadly crash shut down the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crash happened at about 2:53 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-290 were closed near Harlem Avenue, ISP said.

ISP said the crashed involved a Jeep and a Saturn car.

One person was ejected from their vehicle and died at the scene.

A second person was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

ISP did not provide further details on the victims.

All lanes reopened at 9:35 a.m., according to ISP.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC See LIVE drive times

SEE ALSO | Woman killed, 4 hurt in crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Soldier Field, Chicago police say

Copyright © 2026 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.



Source link