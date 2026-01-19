OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) — A deadly crash shut down the Eisenhower Expressway early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
The crash happened at about 2:53 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-290 were closed near Harlem Avenue, ISP said.
ISP said the crashed involved a Jeep and a Saturn car.
One person was ejected from their vehicle and died at the scene.
A second person was taken to an area hospital with injuries.
ISP did not provide further details on the victims.
All lanes reopened at 9:35 a.m., according to ISP.
