Coco Gauff is through to another semifinal on the Asian swing, beating Laura Siegemund to progress to the last four of the Wuhan Open.

Gauff called Siegemund ‘tricky’ after thrashing her in next to no time, winning 6-3, 6-0 to set up a second successive semifinal after reaching the same stage in the China Open last week.

Already this week, Gauff has made some history and now she would like to make some more by claiming this particular title for the first time.

Gauff has been defended this week, with some so-called experts claiming she needs to start working on her forehand a little bit more.

Giving advice to Gauff appears to be trendy among pundits and former players on the circuit, but after this win over Siegemund, she deserves some credit for something which took place in the match.

Photo by WUHAN OPEN OFFICIAL 2025/VCG via Getty Images

Coco Gauff deserves praise after first point disaster vs Siegemund

Every tennis player is always keen to rattle through the first service game without their opponent getting a foothold from the receiving end.

Gauff has been criticised for her serve in the past and against Siegemund, she hardly got off to the best possible start in that sense.

Gauff went and served a double fault during the first point of the match and went and lost her serve by losing the very first game of the match.

Instinctively, something stayed calm in Gauff’s head, however, and she went and broke straight back to restore parity and throw the pressure straight back onto Siegemund.

This mental resilience is great to see at the moment from Gauff and given how she’s struggled with an erratic service in the past, she deserves enormous credit.

Gauff can win the Wuhan Open

It feels like Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are on course to meet for the first time since their French Open final earlier this year.

Sabalenka has won every match she’s played at this tournament and is looking to win a fourth successive title at the event.

Gauff wouldn’t be fazed by coming up against the world number one and if anything, she would relish that sort of challenge.

First, the player must come through against Jasmine Paolini, who is one of the form players after her win over Iga Swiatek.

Gauff will fancy her chances, though, and with this newfound mental resilience, it should serve her well as she looks to win more titles.