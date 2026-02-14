The business services company reported a $159 million trailing twelve-month loss despite revenue of $3.1 billion, though margins showed improvement in government segment

Wall Street has grown accustomed to companies promising turnarounds, but Conduent’s latest numbers tell a story that’s far from encouraging. The business services provider just posted its fiscal 2025 third quarter results, revealing a loss-making quarter that extends a troubling pattern even as management touts artificial intelligence improvements and margin expansion. With revenue sliding and losses mounting, investors are left wondering whether the company’s operational changes are gaining any real traction.

Third quarter extends losing streak

Conduent reported revenue of $767 million for its fiscal 2025 third quarter, accompanied by a net income loss of $48 million that translates to a basic earnings per share loss of $0.31. The quarterly performance represents the latest chapter in a disappointing trajectory that has seen the company swing from profitability to consistent losses over recent quarters.

Looking at the progression tells the story clearly. 1) Revenue moved from $828 million in Q2 2024 down to $751 million in Q1 2025. 2) From there it ticked up slightly to $767 million in Q3 2025, showing modest sequential improvement but still well below year-ago levels. 3) Meanwhile, earnings per share swung dramatically from a $1.09 profit in Q2 2024 to a $0.33 loss in Q1 2025, before landing at a $0.31 loss in the most recent quarter.

On a trailing twelve-month basis, the picture looks even more concerning. The company generated approximately $3.1 billion of revenue while reporting a net loss of $159 million, resulting in basic EPS loss of $0.99. For investors focused on profitability and margins, these numbers put earnings quality and efficiency squarely in the spotlight.





Revenue base shrinks significantly

The revenue decline represents more than just quarterly volatility. Trailing twelve-month revenue has contracted from $3.6 billion in the period ending Q2 2024 to $3.1 billion in the period ending Q3 2025, a substantial erosion of the top line. During that same span, trailing net income shifted from a $22 million profit to a $159 million loss, demonstrating how the revenue pressure has combined with operational challenges to devastate the bottom line.

Bears arguing that persistent revenue headwinds and dependence on episodic contracts make growth harder to sustain can point to concrete data supporting their thesis. Quarterly revenue progression from $828 million in Q2 2024 down to $767 million in Q3 2025 shows the challenge isn’t isolated to one period. Both the Commercial and Government segments experienced year-over-year declines in Q2 2025, raising questions about whether any part of the business has sustainable momentum.

Full-year 2025 adjusted revenue came in at $3.04 billion, down from $3.18 billion in 2024, representing a 4.2% decline. CFO Giles Goodburn noted that the company ended the year with Q4 adjusted revenue growth in two of its three segments, with Government up 1.8% and Transportation up 1.9%, suggesting some stabilization may be occurring.

Margin improvements offer slim hope

Despite the top and bottom line challenges, Conduent did manage to deliver some positive news on the margin front. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $164 million for 2025 from $124 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 5.4%, up 150 basis points year over year and toward the top end of guidance according to Goodburn. The Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.5% represented a 250 basis point improvement versus Q4 2024 and a 130 basis point sequential gain from Q3.

The consensus narrative among analysts highlights potential for EBITDA gains from cost control and automation initiatives. However, the contrast between these margin ambitions and the current loss-making profile creates a disconnect that many investors will watch when judging whether operational changes are gaining traction. EPS has swung from a $1.09 profit in Q2 2024 to losses across all three quarters of 2025 reported so far, undermining confidence that margin improvements can offset revenue pressure.

Government segment performance provided the brightest spot, with adjusted EBITDA of $221 million generating a 24% margin, up 270 basis points versus 2024. Management credited AI initiatives and efficiency programs that reduced fraud, labor and telecom expenses for the improvement.

Valuation gap raises questions

At a share price of $1.35, Conduent trades at a price-to-sales ratio of just 0.1x compared to peers at 0.8x and the U.S. professional services industry at 1.1x. The stock sits well below a quoted discounted cash flow fair value of approximately $6.60, creating a valuation gap that bulls and bears interpret very differently.

Supporters point to cost controls, AI-enabled efficiencies and portfolio rationalization as reasons the current $1.35 price and compressed P/S multiple might not reflect business fundamentals they expect going forward. The DCF fair value of roughly $6.60 stands almost five times above the current share price, while analysts have a separate price target of $7.00 that also sits well above where the stock trades.

The consensus narrative points to projected revenue of $3.4 billion and earnings of $241.5 million by around 2028 as the basis for that $7.00 target. Anyone interested in the bullish case will likely compare those assumptions against today’s trailing loss of $159 million and determine whether the turnaround story has credibility.

New business metrics showed some encouragement, with Conduent signing $152 million of new business annual contract value in the quarter, up 11% versus Q4 2024. Full-year 2025 new business ACV reached $517 million, up 6% from 2024. Whether these bookings can translate into sustainable revenue growth and actual profitability remains the central question facing investors.

