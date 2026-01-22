Dallas Cowboys Discussion: Jim Leonhard, Broncos wait out game

The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a defensive coordinator search and matters on the coaching front were made more complicated across the entire NFL on Monday when the Buffalo Bills fired Sean McDermott.
While the New York Giants (John Harbaugh) and Atlanta Falcons (Kevin Stefanski) have filled their vacancies at head coach there are still eight teams looking for gaffers. This means that there are eight full staffs that will be filled and that doesn’t even include the teams looking for coordinators like the Cowboys. The point is that the dominoes haven’t even begun to fall, so to speak.
This can lead to an argument that the Cowboys should do what they can to hire a defensive coordinator right away. It would stink to be left without a chair to sit in, so to speak again, when the music ends.
But what if the Cowboys’ top candidate isn’t available yet? A popular choice among fans is Denver Broncos defensive passing game coordinator and assistant head coach Jim Leonhard. The Broncos are hosting the AFC Championship Game on Sunday so Dallas literally can’t do anything about hiring him until his season is over (which could be Sunday night in the aftermath of the Bo Nix injury).
Should the Cowboys wait out the Broncos and risk other candidates getting plucked in the meantime? Obviously they would have to have a lot of confidence that he would choose them, but there will still likely be plenty of vacancies. It is a bit of a roll of the dice.