Kelvin Gastelum’s UFC career may hang in the balance after a fifth weight miss, this time at a career-highest.

The former middleweight title contender was five pounds over the extended 186lb limit, marking far and away the highest weigh-in of his career for Noche UFC this morning. He has a history of misses, with this being his fifth under the UFC banner.

However, he has never been over the middleweight limit, much less deep into light-heavyweight territory. And Dana White, across the country in Las Vegas, appears to have a decision to make regarding his future.

Kelvin Gastelum weighs in at a career highest for Noche UFC

After making media and commission officials wait almost the entire two-hour window, Kelvin Gastelum finally arrived on the scales just before cut-off time in Texas this morning. The Hall of Famer, who is due to face Dustin Stoltzfus, didn’t even strip down for the curtain as he confidently stepped up.

Gastelum posed with arms flexed for the entirety of the manual weighing in process, which resulted in him being announced at 191lb. This marks his first miss at 186lb, but is his fifth under the UFC banner after initially starting out at welterweight.

He missed once a year from 2014 to 2016 before eventually being forced up a division, where he became a world title contender. But after losing to Israel Adesanya and realizing the size of top middleweights, he moved back down to welterweight in pursuit of gold.

Last year, that plan was foiled again as Gastelum showed up over the limit for a showdown with Daniel Rodriguez. He ended up moving back up in weight again, and made middleweight for his fight with Joe Pyfer at UFC 316.

He has been fined 35 per cent of his purse for tomorrow night’s fight, which appears to be going ahaed.

Fans call on Dana White to cut Kelvin Gastelum

Now, UFC fans believe that Gastelum’s condition has gone beyond a joke and want him out of the promotion. Countless tweets have gone to the UFC’s accounts demanding he be cut, with Dana White now facing a big decision about a fan favorite.

Just last month, they got rid of Bryan Battle for another weight miss, and it is unclear what will happen with Gastelum. It is unlikely that the fight will go ahead tomorrow night, given the drastic miss on the scales.

Prior to today’s weigh-ins, fans had been mocking Gastelum for his physique in pre-fight photographs from the promotion.