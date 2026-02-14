It’s a new year, and as snow flurries start to settle, video game publishers are laying out the roadmap for 2026 and beyond. Here’s everything announced at the February PlayStation State of Play, which debuted earlier today.

Kena: Scars of Kosmora Announced

Release Date: 2026 (PlayStation, PC)

Developer Ember Lab, helmed by the Grier brothers, announced a sequel to its 3D action platformer, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, during today’s PlayStation State of Play. Kena: Scars of Kosmora follows an older, more experienced Kena who now helps living people as a spirit guide, equipped with a new staff and her fox-like spirit companion, which seemingly evolves into a mount later in the adventure.

Ghost of Yōtei Legends Got a Release Date Trailer

Release Date: March 10 (PlayStation 5)

Coming alongside Patch 1.5, Ghost of Yōtei Legends is a four-player online cooperative multiplayer mode featuring four playable classes. Team up to defeat the demonic Yōtei Six.

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach is Coming to PC

Release Date: March 19

Kojima Productions is bringing Death Stranding 2 to PC less than a year after releasing the esteemed sequel on PlayStation 5. The port includes quality-of-life improvements such as unlocked framerates, ultra-wide support, DualSense controller support, upscaling, and frame generation.

Bad Robot Games Shares 4:Loop Gameplay

Release Date: TBA (PlayStation 5, PC)

Game director Mike Booth showcases several emergent systems present in the upcoming cooperative shooter. The gameplay overview ends with a call for interested parties to sign up for playtesting.

A Pragmata Demo is Available Now

Release Date: April 24 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC)

Kicking off a series of Capcom trailers, we got an extended look at Pragmata’s otherworldly rendition of New York City, as quiet piano notes accompanied a heartfelt conversation between joint protagonists Diana and Hugh. The new trailer ends with the reveal of a Pragmata gameplay demo, available now across the game’s various launch platforms.

Leon Returns to RCPD in Resident Evil Requiem

Release Date: February 27 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC)

Yet another Resident Evil Requiem trailer showcases the upcoming first-person/third-person horror-action game featuring Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft. However, the trailer ends as Leon visits a dilapidated Raccoon City Police Department many years after the events of Resident Evil 2.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered Announced

Release Date: March 3 (Current and Last Gen Consoles, Switch 1/2, PC)

The final chapter of the Soul Reaver saga, first released in 2003, is coming via Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered. The remaster features new character skins, lost levels, and a photo mode. The Legacy of Kain series is also getting a new 2D action game, apparently.

Strategy RPG Brigandine Abyss Announced

Release Date: 2026 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC)

The next installment of Happinent’s strategy RPG series, Brigandine Abyss, is coming later this year with over 100 unit classes and six main storylines to conquer.

Dead or Alive 6: Last Round Coming to PS5

Release Date: June 25 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC)

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja are releasing Dead or Alive 6 on the PlayStation 5 and other platforms. The updated version, titled Dead or Alive 6: Last Round, features the game’s various DLC characters and an improved photo mode. Koie Tecmo announced new characters and costumes are arriving in future updates, and there’s a free-to-play version of Dead or Alive 6: Last Round available at launch for curious players.

Finally, the announcement concludes with the news of another Dead or Alive game in development for PlayStation 5.

Remedy Shows Off Control: Resonant Gameplay

Release: 2026 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

In a new gameplay reveal trailer, developer Remedy Entertainment showcases Dylan Faden’s traversal powers as the protagonist runs across the sides of buildings in an alternate version of Manhattan. The folding cityscape is reminiscent of strange but gripping scenes from movies like Inception or Dr. Strange.

Co-Op Action RPG Crimson Moon Announced

Release: Fall 2026 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Heavy metal plays as a disembodied voice speaks to the half-human, half-angel protagonists in the announcement trailer of Crimson Moon, a new cooperative action RPG set to release later this year. The video shows two characters fighting skeletal armies in decadent cathedrals and all manner of dark fantasy locales.

Another Look at Beast of Reincarnation

Release Date: August 4 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Game Freak’s upcoming action game impresses again in a new trailer showcased during today’s State of Play. The video showcases breakneck combat sequences and massive bosses that fill arenas with deadly flora and fauna.

Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition Releases Tomorrow

Release Date: February 13 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Developer Digital Eclipse returns to lend its signature treatment to Ubisoft’s Rayman series, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. This special edition features an interactive documentary and museum-like elements, and includes Rayman’s five original versions. Explore the platforming mascot’s history digitally tomorrow, or add it to your physical collection on June 26.

Mina the Hollower Gets A New Demo Tomorrow

Release: Spring 2026 (Current and Last Gen Consoles, Switch 1/2, PC)

Watch Game Informer’s making-of documentary, directed and filmed by yours truly, on Mina the Hollower while you wait for Yacht Club Games to release its upcoming Zelda-like sometime this Spring.

Nomada Studio’s Neva is Getting a Prologue DLC

Release Date: February 19 (PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Swordswoman Alba and her young wolf cub, Neva, return in a new DLC titled Neva: Prologue. Developer Nomada Studio introduces new mechanics and locations in the update, according to the reveal trailer.

Yakoh Shinobi Ops

Release: 2027 (PlayStation 5)

Acquire and Shueisha Games revealed a new cooperative stealth game with an unexpected twist: an isometric camera. Infiltrate a Japanese castle town as one of four ninjas, each with seemingly unique abilities, while evading or assassinating demonic-looking guards. This game looks cool as hell!

Krafton Announces Project Windless

Release: TBA (PlayStation 5, TBD)

Krafton announced a video game adaptation of The Bird That Drinks Tears, a Korean novel about a rooster fighting off armies of zealots with its twin blades.

Lucasfilm Debuts Star Wars: Galactic Racer Gameplay

Release Date: 2026 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Lucasfilm just debuted a second trailer for Star Wars: Galactic Racer, this time showing off the various speeder bikes and podracing vehicles we can expect to pilot in its upcoming racing game. Look at those crash physics.

007: First Light Gets Another Trailer

Release Date: May 27 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC)

IO Interactive debuted a montage-style trailer depicting several mission locations and story beats of 007: First Light, which you can read about in this month’s Game Informer cover story.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2 Revealed

Release Date: August 27 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 1/2, PC)

Konami is bringing the remaining titles in its legendary Metal Gear Solid series, Guns of the Patriots and Peace Walker, to modern consoles and PC. Until now, MGS4 was only accessible on its original platform, the PS3. Additionally, an update to MGS Master Collection Volume 1 is coming later today, including new high-resolution graphic options.

Darwin’s Paradox Demo Out Tomorrow

Release Date: April 2 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC)

Konami’s upcoming puzzle platformer, Darwin’s Paradox, follows the misadventures of a young octopus after a mysterious force thrusts him out of the ocean and onto the streets. The game looks charming, and it’s getting a demo tomorrow.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse Announced

Release: 2026 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC)

Konami has tapped acclaimed indie developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire to create a new 2.5D Castlevania title set 23 years after Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse. The project is scheduled to be released later this year.

Silent Hill: Townfall Gets First Full-Length Trailer

Release: 2026 (PlayStation 5, PC)

Konami has revealed the first look at gameplay for Silent Hill: Townfall, a new game from Annapurna Interactive and Screen Burn, that’s coming later this year. The trailer showcases the protagonist, Simon, waking up in St. Amelia, an oceanside town dotted with scattered, weatherworn protest signs. Not much is known about Simon, of course, but he appears to be wearing a hospital band and an IV still in his arm.

Konami Announces Rev. Noir

Release: TBA (PlayStation 5, TBD)

In development for PlayStation 5, Konami’s upcoming action RPG aims to cultivate the “heartfelt moments that define JRPGs,” according to a spokesperson.

Untitled John Wick Game Announced

Release: TBA (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

I hope they just call it John Wick: The Game.

Marathon Gets A New Trailer

Release: March 5 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Bungie returns to show off Marathon’s creepy side in a new horror-ish trailer. A server slam kicks off on February 26.

New PlayStation+ Additions Announced

Marvel Spider-Man 2 joins the program on February 17, while the classics catalog is expanding soon with Tekken: Dark Resurrection and Time Crisis.

Big Walk Gets Another Trailer

Release: 2026 (PlayStation 5, PC)

The next game from the studio behind Untitled Goose Game is coming to PlayStation 5 and continues to look great. I can’t wait to play this cooperative, comedic hiking adventure.

Housemarque Reveals Another Saros Trailer

Release: April 30 (PlayStation 5)

The trailer highlights the survivors of Echelon 4 alongside permanent progression systems and challenge modifiers.

Unbreakable X-Men Coming to Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

Release Date: August 6 (PlayStation, PC)

X-Men members Storm, Wolverine, Magik, and Danger prepare to join the fight. The upcoming Marvel fighting game is set to launch in early August.

God of War Trilogy Remake

Release: TBA (PlayStation 5)

Santa Monica Studio announced a remake of the original God of War trilogy, which is now in early development. Don’t expect to hear more about this one for a while.

God of War: Sons of Sparta

Release Date: Available Today (PlayStation 5)

Santa Monica Studio has teamed up with Mega Cat Studios to shadow drop a God of War prequel featuring young Kratos and his brother, Deimos. Notably, the new 2D action game features a distinct pixel artstyle.