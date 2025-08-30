Tennis fans around the world are calling for the US Open to ban one particular spectator for the rest of this year’s tournament.

On Thursday night, Kamil Majchrzak picked up the biggest win of his career. He defeated Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller 6-2, 7-6, 4-6, 5-7, 6-7. They actually squared off back at Wimbledon, but Khachanov won that meeting in straight sets.

After punching his ticket into the third round of the US Open, Majchrzak signed some autographs for the fans at Court 11. He even tried to give his hat to a young kid. However, his plans were thwarted by someone who frankly has zero manners.

As Majchrzak was handing his hat to a young kid, an older fan snatched it from his grasp and threw it into a plastic bag. You could tell the child was legitimately upset over this.

Unfortunately, Majchrzak didn’t see what happened. His head was down when this absurd act took place.

Fans are furious over this incident.

“Omg what an absolute loser. Don’t be this guy. This is guy is awful,” one fan wrote on X.

“This interaction to me actually perfectly describes America,” a second fan commented.

“WOW! A grown man how embarrassing. Hopefully Majchrzak sees this and is able to get the poor kid something,” another fan said.

“What a man-child. Disgusting and so disrespectful. I wish Kamil noticed and called him out for it. Noticed how he got a ball signed already, then snatched a hat and still wanted another signature after on the water bottle. Don’t be this guy ever!”

As of now, the fan who stole Majchrzak’s hat hasn’t been identified. It might not take long for social media to discover who he is though.

Majchrzak has not yet commented on this situation. To be fair, he’s getting ready for his upcoming match against Leandro Riedi.

Hopefully, Majchrzak can find a way to get this young fan some gear in the near future. Who knows? Maybe he’ll attend his match on Saturday.

This story was originally reported by The Spun on Aug 29, 2025, where it first appeared in the Trending section.