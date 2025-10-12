“For me, it’s the chemistry. This group takes care of the small margins that were leading to losses earlier in the season. When you really care and have honesty in all 11 positions, and then five more guys come in with that same honesty, you’re going to win a lot of games.” FC Dallas Head Coach Eric Quill

8th in the West FC Dallas (41 points, 10-11-11) travels to Planet LA to face 15th in the West LA Galaxy (24 points, 5-18-9) at Dignity Health Sports Park at 9:30 pm CT on Saturday.

This is it, win and they’re in.

Technically, FCD is one of four teams fighting for 2 spots. But they’ve put themselves into a great spot and now can take care of business themselves.

Broadcast Info

TV: Apple TV and MLS Season Pass

– Apple TV English: Josh Eastern, Calen Carr

– Apple TV Spanish: Jose Bauz, Nacho Garcia

– Dallas Audio (& FCD ap): Ryan Figert, Steve Davis, and Sam Hale

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

Lucious Don Deedson – International Duty (Out)

Diego Garcia – International Duty (Out)

Nolan Norris – International Duty (Out)

Maarten Paes – International Duty (Out)

Sebastian Lletget – Upper Leg (Questionable)

Suspended on next yellow: Petar Musa, Ramiro

Suspended after two yellows: Kaick, Patrickson Delgado, Eric Quill, Drew Keeshan, and Michel Garbini

LA Galaxy

Harbor Miller – International Duty (Out)

Joseph Paintsil – International Duty (Out)

Ruben Ramos Jr – International Duty (Out)

Marco Reus – Lower Body (Out)

Lucas Sanabria – Foot (Out)

Julian Aude – Lower Body (Questionable)

Christian Ramirez – Lower Body (Questionable)

Suspended on next yellow: Isaiah Parente, Lucas Sanabria

FC Dallas Lineup Prediction

Why change anything? Quill changed it last week, and it almost bit him. But now Joseph Paintsil is out, so don’t change anything again.

Could we see Ramiro at right wing-back with Shaq Moore at left center back? Sure.

Could Jacob Jackson be in at goalie? Again, sure.

But don’t mess with the soccer gods when you win.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at LA Galaxy, October 11. 2025.

Bench Prediction

Jacob Jackson

Sam Sarver

Sebastian Lletget (or Enes Sali)

Paxton Pomykal

Ramiro

Josh Torquato

Alvaro

Pedrinho

Anderson Julio

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, October 11, 2025. (Courtesy MLS)

YES! Now that is a good kit matchup.

Officials

REFEREE: Jair Marrufo

ASSISTANT REFEREES: Ryan Graves, Walt Heatherly

4TH OFFICIAL: Calin Radosav

VAR: Michael Radchuk

VAR Assistant: Lorenzo Hernandez

More Game Info

FCD vs. LAG all-time : 35-36-13 (128 goals scored, 138 goals conceded)

: 35-36-13 (128 goals scored, 138 goals conceded) FCD vs. LAG away: 9-27-6 (49 goals scored, 84 goals conceded)

FCD is unbeaten in eight straight overall since Aug. 9.

Dallas has scored in 11 consecutive matches dating back to July 16.

Petar Musa has 34 goals in two seasons – Most in club history over a two-season span. He reached his 20th career goal in just 45 appearances, the fifth-fastest in club history.

Musa’s 18 goals scored in 2025, tied for 4th best in MLS.

Dallas is 5-6-0 in one-goal games.

Dallas is 4-9-8 when conceding first. The team has scored 23 first-half goals and 26 second-half goals.

On the road, Dallas is 2-3-6 when conceding first.

Dallas has led at halftime in ten games, posting a 7-2-1 record.

LA are 0-11-5 when trailing at halftime and 0-14-8 when allowing a goal first.

Dallas ranks fifth in MLS in aerial challenges won (462) and is tied for first in clearances (294).

FCD 22nd in xG (49.55).

Dallas is tied for fifth in counterattack goals (7) and tied for 10th in goals from open play with 43.

Anderson Julio recorded the fastest Dallas speed this season at 35.28 kph (21.92 mph), ranking No. 38 in MLS, and is tied for fourth in MLS with three counterattack goals.

Sebastien Ibeagha is eighth in MLS with 85 aerial challenges won. He is also tied for 12th in clearances (50)

FC Dallas Single-Season Goals Record