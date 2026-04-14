Georgia Lottery Announces Mega Millions, Cash 3, and Other Results for April 10

The Georgia Lottery announced the winning numbers for several draw games from its Friday, April 10, 2026, drawings. Participants in Mega Millions, Cash 3, Cash 4, Cash Pop, and Georgia FIVE can now check their tickets against the latest results.
For the Mega Millions drawing held on April 10, the winning numbers were 03-18-36-42-49, with the Mega Ball being 06. The lottery provides various opportunities for individuals across the state to win significant prizes through its numerous games.
The Cash 3 game saw different winning combinations across its daily draws. Midday results were 1-6-5, followed by 5-8-6 in the Evening draw, and 1-7-6 for the Night drawing on April 10.
Similarly, Cash 4 also had distinct winning numbers for its draws. The Midday drawing yielded 3-6-8-9, the Evening draw produced 7-2-7-5, and the Night drawing concluded with 1-2-1-1 on the same date.
Cash Pop results for April 10 included 05 for Early Bird, 07 for Matinee, 13 for Drive Time, 05 for Primetime, and 12 for Night Owl. Georgia FIVE also had its Midday numbers at 3-6-0-2-2 and Evening numbers at 5-3-2-9-4.
Earlier results from April 6, 2026, for the Powerball drawing were 07-24-37-42-57, with Powerball 05 and Power Play 2. The Cash 3 Midday numbers on April 6 were 7-1-4, Evening 3-6-3, and Night 4-1-4. Cash 4 on April 6 included Midday 2-3-2-3, Evening 0-3-2-2, and Night 5-6-6-6.
Cash Pop results for April 6 were Early Bird 02, Matinee 14, Drive Time 02, Primetime 13, and Night Owl 15. The Georgia FIVE numbers for April 6 were Midday 8-9-5-0-6 and Evening 6-2-1-9-9. Claiming prizes under $601 can be done at any Georgia Lottery retail location, or all prizes may be claimed by mail.
Prizes exceeding $600 must be claimed either at the Georgia Lottery Headquarters or any Georgia Lottery district office, or mailed to the Georgia Lottery Corporation for payment. Mail-in claims should be sent to Georgia Lottery Corporation, P.O. Box 56966, Atlanta, GA 30343.
Key draw schedules include Powerball on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET, and Mega Millions on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET. Daily draws for Cash 3, Cash 4, Cash Pop, Georgia FIVE, Fantasy 5, and Millionaire for Life are also held at various times throughout the day and night.