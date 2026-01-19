Ready to get into the best shape of your life? Get free weekly workouts and no-nonsense training insights delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here and let the gains begin.

HUDSON WILLIAMS DOESN’T mind discussing his assets. The 24-year-old Canadian star of Crave/HBO’s smash hit Heated Rivalry, the gay hockey TV show currently dominating pop culture, understands what the people want. “We got an M.O. to upkeep [the butt],” he said as he demonstrated his workout at the MH Fitness Hub. “So I want to keep this butt and get a bigger butt as well.”



But according to Williams, his co-star Connor Storrie isn’t exactly as forthcoming about his behind. “I’m okay talking about my butt, but poor Connor Storrie—who has the fattest butt I’ve ever seen on a man—I’m sure just wants to stop talking about his beautiful cheeks.”

Williams didn’t start lifting just for his role of Canadian hockey superstar Shane Hollander. The specific focus on his backside is more recent, but he’s been working out for years. He says he’s been at it since he was a kid, when his father attempted to get him weight training at around age six. “There’s videos of him trying to put weights in my hand,” Williams said.

To build up the type of physique that stands out onscreen, Williams told MH that he tries to train five times a week. When he’s busy or traveling, he manages at least three days. He keeps it efficient at around 45 minutes to an hour for every session, and opts for total-body workouts. Regardless of the circumstances, Williams is focused on getting his body right. While Heated Rivalry showrunner Jacob Tierney initially told Williams to aim for Shane Hollander to “look like you eat pasta,” since hockey players typically look more “wiry strong,” or “they look like they drink beer strong,” Williams wasn’t sure. The actor looked around and realized his co-stars—especially Storrie—”look like underwear models.” So his training took a different direction.

There are real-life hockey players Williams credits for inspiring the less-steamy parts of his work: Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. “They’re just good guys,” he says. “They seem like the best teammates and they eat and breathe one thing, and that’s hockey.”

Williams has his work cut out for him. Heated Rivalry was renewed for a second season, which is expected to begin filming this summer. Going forward, he has some physique goals that will require even more hours and effort in the gym. “I want to get bigger, juicier, thicker—I want to get big ass shoulders,” he says. “I want to put on 10 pounds of muscle.” He’s got his co-star to aim for as a standard. “I want to get as big as he was in the first season,” he says. “I think that guy is just going to eat so much protein that he’s going to ascend and he’s going to show up like an Olympia—Mr. Olympia.”

Check out the video for Williams’s full total-body workout, details about how he and Storrie train together, and more.



Hudson Williams’s Heated Rivalry Total-Body Workout

Dumbbell Chest Fly

3 sets of 8 to 10 reps

Lying Dumbbell Curl

2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps

Bulgarian Split Squat

3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side

Seated Single-Arm Cable Row

3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side

Overhead Triceps Extension

3 sets of 8 to 10 reps

Cable Lateral Raise

3 sets of 8 to 10 reps

Dragon Flag

3 sets of 3 to 5 reps

Want more celebrity workout routines? Check out all of our Train Like videos.

Want Hudson’s Gym Look?