Hilary Duff sets her first Michigan concert dates in 20-plus years

Former teen star is hitting the road on the tour behind her new album, “Luck… or Something.”
Hilary Duff will perform her first area concert in more than 20 years when she hits the stage at Pine Knob on Aug. 15, tour officials announced Thursday.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday; signup is available at livemu.sc/hilaryduff. General onsale begins at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 via Ticketmaster.
The Pine Knob show is part of Duff’s “Lucky Me” tour, which kicks off June 22 in West Palm Beach, Fla. The tour’s North American leg wraps Aug. 16 at Grand Rapids’ Acrisure Amphitheatre.
The tour — which also includes runs across the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand — follows Duff’s new album “Luck… or Something,” which is due out Feb. 20. It’s the former “Lizzie McGuire” star’s first album since 2015’s “Breathe In. Breathe Out.”
Duff, 38, will be joined at both Michigan dates by La Roux and Jade LeMac.
Her last area concert was at Pine Knob — then DTE Energy Music Theatre — in Aug. 2005 on her “Still Most Wanted” tour.
agraham@detroitnews.com
Hilary Duff ‘Lucky Me’ North American tour dates:
June 22: West Palm Beach, Fla. (iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre)
June 23: Tampa, Fla. (MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre)
June 25: Alpharetta, Ga. (Ameris Bank Amphitheatre)
June 27: Houston, Tex. (The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman)
June 28: Austin, Tex. (Germania Insurance Amphitheater)
June 30: Irving, Tex. (The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory)
July 3: Phoenix, Ariz. (Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre)
July 8: Los Angeles, Calif. (Kia Forum)
July 11: Mountain View, Calif. (Shoreline Amphitheatre)
July 12: Wheatland, Calif. (Toyota Amphitheatre)
July 14: Ridgefield, Wash. (Cascades Amphitheater)
July 15: Auburn, Wash. (White River Amphitheatre)
July 17: Salt Lake City, Utah (Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre)
July 20: Morrison, Colo. (Red Rocks Amphitheatre)
July 22: St. Louis, Mo. (Hollywood Casino Amphitheater)
July 23: Noblesville, Ind. (Ruoff Music Center)
July 25: Shakopee, Minn. (Mystic Lake Amphitheater)
July 26: Tinley Park, Ill. (Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre)
July 28: Cincinnati, Ohio (Riverbend Music Center)
July 30: Nashville, Tenn. (Ascend Amphitheater)
Aug. 1: Charlotte, NC (Truliant Amphitheater)
Aug. 2: Bristow, Va. (Jiffy Lube Live)
Aug. 5: New York, NY (Madison Square Garden)
Aug. 8: Mansfield, Mass. (Xfinity Center)
Aug. 9: Philadelphia, Penn. (TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann)
Aug. 12: Toronto, Ont. (RBC Amphitheatre)
Aug. 15: Clarkston, Mich. (Pine Knob Music Theatre)
Aug. 16: Grand Rapids, Mich. (Acrisure Amphitheater)
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/