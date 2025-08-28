Shane Gillis listens to his fans because he added a third Madison Square Garden show to his tour schedule.

The fan-favorite comedian will now perform at the New York City venue now on Jan. 22, 2026, Jan. 23, 2026 and Jan. 24, 2026.

Right now, the Ticketmaster presale is happening for the newly added comedy show date, and you don’t want to miss out.

So, here’s how you can secure tickets to Shane Gillis’ newly added comedy show date.

How to secure presale tickets to Shane Gillis’ newly added MSG show

Are you ready for a night full of belly laughs? Because we know we are.

Right now, there is a presale going on for Shane Gillis’ newly added Jan. 22, 2026 show date, which will wrap up on Ticketmaster on Aug. 28.

The general sale will then begin on Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

If you happen to miss both sales, there’s no need to panic because you can still find tickets on sites, such as StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork, SeatGeek and Viagogo.

Currently, the cheapest ticket we could find for Shane Gillis’ Jan. 22, 2026 show is $81 on Viagogo.

For his Jan. 23, 2026, show, the cheapest ticket we could find is $79 on Viagogo.

Finally, for Shane Gillis’ Jan. 24, 2026 show, the cheapest ticket we could find, before any fees is $106 on Vivid Seats.

If you are a first-time Vivid Seats customer, you can save $20 on ticket orders over $200 just by entering promo code NJ20 at checkout.

You can find a full schedule of Shane Gillis’s tour dates here.

Upcoming 2025-2026 comedy tours

Shane Gillis is not the only comedian performing in New York City this year and next.

Here are a few more comedy tours you do not want to miss: Adam Sandler, Nate Bargatze, Theo Von and Jimmy Carr.

