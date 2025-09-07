Data Skrive
Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros head into the second of a three-game series against Wyatt Langford and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 p.m. ET.
Check out everything you need to know to watch the Astros vs. Rangers matchup.
Keep up with MLB on FOX Sports.
Astros vs. Rangers Game Information & How to Watch
- When: Sunday, September 7, 2025 at 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- TV: Watch on RSN, SCHN
- Box Score: Fox Sports
Astros vs. Rangers Prediction
- Score Prediction: Rangers 5, Astros 4
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
- Win Probabilities: Astros 55%, Rangers 45%
Astros vs. Rangers Head to Head
|Date
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Result
|9/5/2025
|Rangers
|-1.5
|8
|-125
|+105
|4-3 TEX
|7/13/2025
|Astros
|-1.5
|7
|-137
|+115
|5-1 TEX
|7/12/2025
|Astros
|-1.5
|6.5
|-118
|-102
|5-4 HOU
|7/11/2025
|Astros
|-1.5
|8
|-124
|+104
|7-3 TEX
|5/18/2025
|Astros
|-1.5
|8
|-114
|-105
|4-3 HOU
|5/17/2025
|Rangers
|-1.5
|8
|-119
|-101
|5-1 TEX
|5/16/2025
|Rangers
|-1.5
|8
|-198
|+164
|6-3 HOU
|5/15/2025
|Rangers
|-1.5
|7
|-133
|+113
|1-0 TEX
|8/7/2024
|Astros
|-1.5
|9
|-129
|+110
|6-4 HOU
|8/6/2024
|Astros
|-1.5
|8.5
|-130
|+110
|4-2 HOU
Astros Last 10 Game Stats
|Stat
|Avg/Total
|Record
|5-5
|Runs Per Game
|3.5
|HR
|11
|ERA
|3.72
|K/9
|10.7
Astros Player Insights
- Jose Altuve has put up a team-best 24 home runs.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Altuve is 40th in homers and 63rd in RBI.
- Jeremy Pena is hitting .304 to pace his team.
- Pena is 118th in homers and 129th in RBI on the year.
- Pena carries a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.
- Yainer Diaz is hitting .250 with 19 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks.
- Carlos Correa is batting .277 with 24 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 walks.
- Correa brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .348 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs.
Astros Recent & Upcoming Games
Rangers Last 10 Game Stats
|Stat
|Avg/Total
|Record
|7-3
|Runs Per Game
|6.4
|HR
|16
|ERA
|3.52
|K/9
|8.9
Rangers Player Insights
- Langford has hit a team-high 21 home runs.
- Langford ranks 57th in home runs and 102nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Josh Smith is batting .253 with 22 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 48 walks.
- Among all major league hitters, Smith is 206th in homers and 233rd in RBI.
- Josh Jung is batting .255 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 23 walks.
- Kyle Higashioka is batting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
Rangers Recent & Upcoming Games
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|Sept. 1
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Patrick Corbin vs Ryne Nelson
|Sept. 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Jake Latz vs Nabil Crismatt
|Sept. 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 2-0
|Jack Leiter vs Zac Gallen
|Sept. 5
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Merrill Kelly vs Colton Gordon
|Sept. 6
|Astros
|–
|Jacob deGrom vs Hunter Brown
|Sept. 7
|Astros
|–
|Patrick Corbin vs Luis Garcia
|Sept. 8
|Brewers
|–
|TBA vs Jose Quintana
|Sept. 9
|Brewers
|–
|Jack Leiter vs Freddy Peralta
|Sept. 10
|Brewers
|–
|Merrill Kelly vs Quinn Priester
|Sept. 12
|@ Mets
|–
|Jacob deGrom vs Jonah Tong
|Sept. 13
|@ Mets
|–
|TBA vs TBA
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
What did you think of this story?