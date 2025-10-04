Inter are back at San Siro for Cremonese and the mood around the club is one of calm and focus as Inter president Giuseppe Marotta set the tone before kickoff.

On DAZN, with quotes via FCInterNews, Marotta highlighted how Cristian Chivu has restored balance while keeping performance levels high.

The message is simple: win but do it with identity.

That mix has propelled Inter’s recent run across Serie A and Europe.

It also reflects a wider push inside the club for shared decisions, clear standards, and collective responsibility.

Marotta on Chivu, San Siro & Mentality

VERONA, ITALY – NOVEMBER 23: Giuseppe Marotta of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between Verona and FC Internazionale at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on November 23, 2024 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

“Does Inter play the best football in Italy? I don’t know, but it plays beautiful football,” Marotta said.

“In sport you must win: if you win while playing well, that’s even better. Every coach has their own identity. Chivu is an excellent coach. He experimented at first, but having balance is fundamental. Balance, results, and performance are the ultimate goal.

Marotta was pressed further on the choice to hire Chivu, despite the ire and criticism it drew from some parts of the fanbase and press.

“We’re used to making shared decisions with the technical area. Directors must have the courage to act. I chose Chivu consciously, knowing he’s a top professional both as a person and as a coach. That he’s Nerazzurro makes it even more valuable.

Finally, the Nerazzurri president spoke after the sale of San Siro to Inter and Milan was approved by the City Council on Monday.

“We’re beginning a difficult journey. The two clubs have an important role. It wasn’t a choice but a necessity; there’s a gap between Italy and Europe in revenue and facilities. We must act responsibly, also for citizens and the environment.”