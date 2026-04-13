Is It Time To Reassess Super Micro Computer (SMCI) After The Hindenburg Short Seller Report

Our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) analysis suggests Super Micro Computer is undervalued by 34.8%. Track this in your watchlist or portfolio , or discover 58 more high quality undervalued stocks .

When all those projected cash flows are discounted back, the model arrives at an estimated intrinsic value of US$38.77 per share. Compared with the recent share price of US$25.26, this implies the stock is 34.8% undervalued according to this DCF framework.

For Super Micro Computer, the model used is a 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity approach, based on cash flow projections in $. The latest twelve month Free Cash Flow sits at about $393.95 million. Analyst and extrapolated estimates suggest Free Cash Flow figures that move from a loss of $1,859.03 million in 2026 to $2,360.42 million in 2035. The later years in the projections reflect Simply Wall St’s extrapolation beyond the analyst window.

A Discounted Cash Flow, or DCF, model estimates what a company could be worth today by taking projected future cash flows and discounting them back into present dollar terms. It is essentially asking what those future cash flows are worth to you right now.

Right now, Super Micro Computer scores 5 out of 6 on Simply Wall St’s valuation checks, giving it a value score of 5 . The rest of this article will walk through the key valuation approaches behind that score before highlighting a broader way to think about value at the end.

Recent coverage has focused on how Super Micro Computer fits into wider themes in tech hardware and AI related infrastructure, and how investor sentiment has shifted between high-growth expectations and valuation concerns. These headlines help explain why the share price has been volatile, even though the company remains on many investors’ watchlists.

The stock last closed at US$25.26, with returns of 8.8% over 7 days, a 17.9% decline over 30 days, an 18.4% decline year to date, a 23.8% decline over 1 year, around 2.3x gains over 3 years, and a very large gain over 5 years.

If you are wondering whether Super Micro Computer’s share price still offers value, or if most of the opportunity is already priced in, this article walks you through what the current numbers may be saying.

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SMCI Discounted Cash Flow as at Apr 2026

Head to the Valuation section of our Company Report for more details on how we arrive at this Fair Value for Super Micro Computer.

For profitable companies, the P/E ratio is a useful way to link what you pay for a share to the earnings that business is currently producing. It helps you see how many dollars investors are willing to pay today for each dollar of earnings.

What counts as a “normal” P/E depends a lot on how quickly earnings are expected to grow and how risky those earnings are. Higher growth or lower perceived risk can justify a higher multiple, while lower growth or higher risk usually points to a lower one.

Super Micro Computer currently trades on a P/E of 17.38x. That sits below the Tech industry average of 23.28x and also below the peer group average of 40.12x, so on simple comparisons the stock is on a lower multiple than many similar names.

Simply Wall St’s Fair Ratio for Super Micro Computer is 48.97x. This is a proprietary estimate of what the P/E might be given factors such as earnings growth, profit margins, industry, market cap and specific risks, which can give you a more tailored yardstick than broad peer or industry averages.

Comparing the current P/E of 17.38x with the Fair Ratio of 48.97x indicates that, on this metric, the shares appear to be trading at a lower multiple than that estimate.

Result: UNDERVALUED

NasdaqGS:SMCI P/E Ratio as at Apr 2026

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Earlier we mentioned that there is an even better way to think about valuation. On Simply Wall St that means using Narratives, which let you turn your view of Super Micro Computer into a simple story that ties together your own revenue, earnings and margin assumptions, a fair value estimate, and the current share price so you can see at a glance whether you think it looks attractively priced or not.

In practice, a Narrative is your version of the Super Micro Computer story, written in numbers and words together. You spell out why you think AI server demand, governance risks, margins or P/E multiples will look a certain way, and the platform automatically links that story to a full forecast and valuation rather than leaving those views scattered across notes or spreadsheets.

On Simply Wall St this is built into the Community page, so you can quickly pick or edit a Narrative instead of rebuilding a model from scratch. The tool will then compare the fair value implied by that story with the live US$25.26 share price to help you decide whether Super Micro Computer currently fits what you are looking for.

Because Narratives are connected to the latest company data, news and earnings, they update when new information comes through. This means your Super Micro Computer story can shift from, for example, a more cautious view that points to fair value near US$16 per share to a more optimistic one closer to US$56 as you weigh factors like AI demand, governance and long term margins.

For Super Micro Computer however, we will make it really easy for you with previews of two leading Super Micro Computer Narratives:

🐂 Super Micro Computer Bull Case

Fair value in this bullish narrative: US$74.53 per share

Implied undervaluation versus the recent US$25.26 share price: about 66%

Revenue growth assumption: 50%

Builds on management guidance that points to US$23b to US$25b in revenue for 2025 and US$40b for 2026, with Direct Liquid Cooling expected to play a meaningful role in new data center builds.

Highlights a new auditor and a special committee review following the Hindenburg short seller report, alongside expectations for adjusted and revised filings for FY2024 and early FY2025.

Frames Super Micro Computer as a key AI infrastructure supplier, supported by partnerships with NVIDIA, AMD, xAI and Intel. It applies a 50% revenue growth rate, a 6.64% net margin and a 20x forward P/E in the valuation work.

🐻 Super Micro Computer Bear Case

Fair value in this bearish narrative: US$16.15 per share

Implied overvaluation versus the recent US$25.26 share price: about 56%

Revenue growth assumption: 26.59%

Emphasises risks from geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, customer concentration and potential excess inventory if AI and server demand does not match current build out.

Assumes revenue growth of 26.6% a year with profit margins moving from 3.1% to 3.4%, and a future P/E of 6.5x, which is below the current P/E figure reported for the wider US Tech industry in this narrative.

Uses a Fair Value estimate of US$16.15, based on the lower end of analyst price targets, and suggests that recent legal and credibility concerns are key reasons some analysts apply a discount to the shares.

If you want to go beyond these previews and see how other investors are framing the same facts, the community tools on Simply Wall St let you compare bullish and bearish Narratives side by side. You can then build your own version of the Super Micro Computer story.

To see how these results tie into long-term growth, risks, and valuation, check out the full range of community narratives for Super Micro Computer on Simply Wall St. Add the company to your watchlist or portfolio so you’ll be alerted when the story evolves.

Do you think there’s more to the story for Super Micro Computer? Head over to our Community to see what others are saying!

NasdaqGS:SMCI 1-Year Stock Price Chart

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include SMCI.

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