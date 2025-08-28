The Jacksonville Jaguars have added a veteran receiver to the mix.
The Jags have acquired Tim Patrick in a trade with the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, the teams announced on Wednesday.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero initially reported the deal earlier Wednesday.
The 31-year-old receiver, who missed all of 2022 and 2023 due to ACL and Achilles injuries, respectively, played 16 games for Detroit last season, corralling 33 passes for 394 yards and three touchdowns.
An undrafted free agent in 2017, Patrick found a home in Denver, generating 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2018-2021. He put up back-to-back 700-plus yard campaigns, using his size and good hands as a boundary and red-zone threat. He looked like part of the future in Denver, signing a three-year, $34.5 million contract extension with the Broncos in 2021. Then injuries struck, sapping him of much of his playmaking ability.
Patrick proved healthy last offseason and, after being released by Denver, signed with Detroit. He played WR3 for the NFC-leading Lions, complementing Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams as a possession receiver.