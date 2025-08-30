Credit: Imago

Rangers captain James Tavernier has reacted to the news of a major departure at Ibrox.

Light Blues boss Russell Martin is under growing pressure after the Scottish Premiership giants were hammered 6-0 by Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier on Wednesday, 27 August.

The Bears have also endured a poor start in the top-flight, failing to win any of their first three league games.

Meanwhile, Football Insider have exclusively revealed that Nico Raskin could leave Rangers before the summer transfer window closes.

Hamza Igamane leaves Rangers

Amid the Ibrox club’s poor start to the season, Hamza Igamane refused to come off the bench in the 1-1 draw with St Mirren on Sunday, 24 August, while there was transfer interest in his services.

Meanwhile, Rangers officially confirmed that the Moroccan striker had joined French side Lille on Friday, 29 August.

The Light Blues’ official Instagram account shared: “We can confirm Hamza Igamane has joined Lille OSC for an undisclosed fee.

“He leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Rangers.”

Captain Tavernier liked the post to signal that he hopes Igamane enjoys success in his next chapter.

Russell Martin set for biggest test yet at Ibrox

Martin has already failed to convince Rangers supporters that he is the right man to lead their club towards their first Scottish Premiership title since 2021.

Rangers Upcoming fixtures 31/08 Celtic (H) 13/09 Hearts (H) 20/09 Hibernian (H) Rangers face Celtic next

Meanwhile, the Glaswegian outfit emphatically missed out on Champions League qualification, thanks to their heavy defeat in Belgium on 27 August.

But Martin is set to come under more scrutiny than ever when he faces his first Old Firm Derby in charge of the Light Blues on Sunday, 31 August.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last three meetings with fierce rivals Celtic, including a dramatic 3-2 win over Brendan Rodgers’ men on 16 March.

Igamane was on the scoresheet that day, but Martin now has to cope without the services of the striker who notched 16 goals across all competitions for the Gers last term.

Meanwhile, Rangers could move to appoint Jose Mourinho, after the former Manchester United boss was sacked by Fenerbahce.

