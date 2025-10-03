Match Preview

Sinner opens up in Shanghai: ‘I’m not the only one who is changing…’

Italian seeking fourth title of the season

October 02, 2025

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images Jannik Sinner trails Carlos Alcaraz by 2,580 points in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin.

By Jerome Coombe

Jannik Sinner couldn’t have scripted a better response to the heartbreak of his US Open final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz, which also cost him his World No. 1 spot.

Just three weeks later, the 24-year-old Italian stormed to his second crown at the ATP 500 in Beijing, and now arrives at the Rolex Shanghai Masters determined to successfully defend his title. After his New York setback, Sinner hinted at subtle changes in his game. Those tweaks, he says, are beginning to pay off, but he remains hungry for more.

“I’m not the only one who is changing,” Sinner said in his pre-tournament press conference in Shanghai. “If you ask every player, every player is changing stuff and trying to get better. Whatever we try to do, it’s not crazy steps, just trying to adjust a couple of things, trying to get better as a player, like everyone else does. Certain shots that worked slightly better than the months before, certain shots we can still improve.

”But it’s also normal, and I’m just looking forward to having as many matches as possible in every tournament. This gives me the chance to try as many things as possible. So, let’s see, but we are quite happy with the work we are doing.”

Prior to his title match in Beijing, in which he defeated #NextGenATP Learner Tien, Sinner confirmed he was struggling with a stomach bug, but that has passed and he is ready to roll at the Chinese ATP Masters 1000 event.

Sinner surged past Novak Djokovic in last year’s final, and he could once again meet the record four-time champion if they both reach the semi-finals. Yet the Italian, who has confirmed he will only have one practice session before his opening match, is focused from the outset.

“It feels great to be back here. It’s a very special tournament, obviously the last one we have in Asia,” said Sinner, who has won his past 27 opening-round matches, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. “Conditions are definitely different than Beijing, so I have only one practice session to get ready, but let’s see.

“It’s going to be a very, very difficult and tough challenge, especially the first round match. You never know what’s going to happen, so let’s see. But obviously I’m very happy to be back here and play in front of Shanghai fans.”

Sinner opens his title defence against Germany’s Daniel Altmaier, with their Lexus ATP Head2Head series level at 1-1. Altmaier triumphed in five sets in their latest meeting at Roland Garros in 2023.

Having triumphed at the season finale last year, Sinner has already qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals in 2025, but he will be eager to make pace on Alcaraz in their battle for ATP Year-End No. 1 presented by PIF honours. He trails the Spaniard, who will not compete in Shanghai, by 2,580 points in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin.