In today’s NFL, the spotlight shines brightest on boundary cornerbacks who lock down elite wide receivers in isolated, one-on-one battles along the sideline. But the Denver Broncos’ Ja’Quan McMillian is showing he should be just as feared, even if he’s coming from the slot position.

Players like Patrick Surtain II, Christian Gonzalez, and Derek Stingley Jr. routinely dominate headlines, Pro Bowl voting, and highlight packages. They do this with their shutdown ability against top targets. Consequently, these outside corners often become household names because their matchups feel like marquee duels. The outcomes of their play can be easy to see.

The slot corner, or nickel, position tells a different story. Slot defenders operate in the heart of the defense, facing quick slants, screens, rub routes, and crossing patterns in congested areas. They must also provide run support against backs and tight ends coming out of the backfield.

Often, slot corners act as an extra linebacker in specific schemes. Their work is gritty, high-volume, and frequently thankless. Plays rarely make the nightly top 10. Furthermore, flashy interception totals are harder to accumulate amid traffic and help from safeties.

This positional bias has persisted despite the league’s evolution toward nickel-and-dime packages on nearly every snap. Slot corners are essential to modern defenses. Yet, they rarely crack mainstream top-10 lists or receive the same acclaim as their boundary counterparts.

In 2025, one player perfectly embodies this overlooked excellence: the Denver Broncos’ nickel corner, Ja’Quan McMillian.

Ja’Quan McMillian Went From Undrafted to Defensive Cornerstone

Ja’Quan McMillian entered the league as an undrafted free agent from East Carolina in 2022. He began on the practice squad before gradually earning opportunities and steady snaps. By 2025, he had solidified his status as a key piece of Denver’s top-tier defense.

The Broncos finished the regular season strong. They claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a dominant unit overall. While Surtain drew widespread praise as the team’s boundary star, McMillian provided consistent, game-altering disruption from the slot throughout the year.

Standout Stats Highlight Elite Impact

Ja’Quan McMillian’s 2025 numbers stand out for any cornerback, especially one who primarily lined up in the nickel role and handled the slot’s demanding responsibilities. He recorded 56 combined tackles, including 40 solo stops. He added 4.0 sacks, a figure that led all NFL cornerbacks and defensive backs league-wide. This rare pass-rush production from the position underscores his value as a blitzer in Vance Joseph‘s scheme.

He also posted two interceptions, including a dramatic 45-yard pick-six returned for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. This play was a deflected pass off Trey Lance that he scooped and scored early, helping secure the No. 1 AFC seed with a 19-3 win.

McMillian contributed two forced fumbles and nine passes defended overall. Clearly, he shows his knack for creating turnovers and disrupting plays.

Advanced metrics from Pro Football Focus further highlight his excellence: an overall grade of 78.3 (ranking sixth among 114 qualifying cornerbacks), a standout pass-rush grade of 82.9 (eighth), and a coverage grade of 75.0 (15th). He generated eight total pressures (fifth among cornerbacks), which is an exceptional mark for a slot defender who often faces quick releases and heavy traffic.

These stats reflect not just volume but impact. McMillian’s ability to pressure quarterbacks, force mistakes, and contribute in run defense made him a versatile weapon in Denver’s elite unit.

Historic Performance Against the Chiefs

In Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, McMillian etched his name into Broncos history. He became the first Denver cornerback to record at least two sacks and one interception in the same game. This rare feat highlighted his disruptive ability against one of the league’s premier quarterbacks.

He sacked Patrick Mahomes twice: once to end the first half on a desperation heave attempt. He struck again late in the fourth quarter on a clutch third-and-10 blitz for an 11-yard loss. That play forced a punt and preserved Denver’s lead.

Between those sacks, he intercepted Mahomes in the red zone during the third quarter. As a result, he thwarted a deep drive and set up a Broncos touchdown. The Broncos secured a 22-19 upset victory, strengthening their grip on the AFC West. They also boosted their playoff positioning.

McMillian’s heroics extended beyond that divisional showdown. He delivered another signature takeaway in a high-stakes matchup against the Cleveland Browns, where his late-game interception and return sealed a comeback win. In that contest (noted in prior seasons but echoed in his consistent big-play ability), he picked off a pass from Jameis Winston. He returned it 44 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. That effort helped Denver pull away in a shootout victory.

McMillian Deserves Greater Recognition

Denver’s defense ranked among the league’s best in 2025, finishing with elite metrics in points allowed, turnovers forced, and pressure creation. McMillian played a significant, often invisible role in that success. He blended rare pass-rush disruption from the slot with solid coverage and a knack for takeaways.

His journey from undrafted free agent to cornerstone defender highlights the value of overlooked traits: toughness, football IQ, and versatility in a thankless role. As the NFL increasingly relies on nickel packages to counter spread offenses, players like McMillian prove indispensable, yet they continue to fly under the radar compared to flashier boundary stars.

His blend of pass-rush disruption, versatility, takeaways, and coverage consistency makes him one of the most effective slot corners in football. As the league continues to value nickel play more openly, McMillian stands poised for broader acclaim in future seasons. For now, he remains the epitome of underrated excellence: a quiet force who helped elevate Denver’s defense to championship contention without the fanfare he deserves.

