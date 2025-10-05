LAS VEGAS – Jiri Prochazka claims he was recently offered to fight Carlos Ulberg, but Ulberg turned him down.

Ulberg fought Dominick Reyes instead in this past Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 260 headliner in Perth, knocking him out in the first round. Prochazka (31-5-1 MMA, 5-2 UFC) meets Khalil Rountree Jr. (14-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC 320 (pay-per-view, FX/ESPNews/Disney+, ESPN+) main card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ulberg (13-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) will be in attendance Saturday, and is expected to weigh in as the official backup for the light heavyweight title fight rematch between champion Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

“I really don’t care what he wants,” Prochazka told MMA Junkie and other media of Ulberg at Wednesday’s media day. “I want to right now go through Khalil and go for the title. That’s all I can say. He already had the chance to face me, and I wanted to go to Australia to fight him and he declined that. So what can I say?”

Prochazka was asked if he sees Ulberg as one of the biggest threats in the division, but the former champion is focused on his own road back to the title.

“Right now, the biggest challenge is to be the champion,” Prochazka said. “Every time: to be a champion. And like a champion, then you can watch the others, where the next challenge is. I see one of the guys, (Ankalaev or Pereira), who will win this weekend.”

