There are six matches on tap in the round of 32 at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open today, with the best match pitting No. 85-ranked Alycia Parks against No. 78 Julia Grabher at Ostravar Arena.

Parks is 2-3 on the year, with no tournament titles. Grabher, who owns a 2-3 record in three tournaments so far this year, has yet to secure a tournament title.

To gain an edge prior to today’s six J&T Banka Ostrava Open matches, read our odds breakdown below.

Today’s matches at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open

  • Oceane Dodin (-118) vs. Diane Parry (-110): 4:30 AM ET
  • Julia Grabher (-275) vs. Alycia Parks (+210): 5:40 AM ET
  • Anna Siskova (-155) vs. Tamara Korpatsch (+120): 6:50 AM ET
  • Brenda Fruhvirtova (-649) vs. Fiona Ferro (+425): 8:00 AM ET
  • Anna Blinkova (-190) vs. Nikola Bartunkova (+145): 12:00 PM ET
  • Mona Barthel (-165) vs. Linda Fruhvirtova (+130): 1:10 PM ET



