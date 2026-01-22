Kate Hudson gets Oscar nomination for 'Song Sung Blue'

Kate Hudson reflects on motherhood and her ‘Song Sung Blue’ role
Kate Hudson shares how life and motherhood has shaped her work and why her role in “Song Sung Blue” is especially important to her.
Kate Hudson has received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role as Milwaukeean Claire Sardina in “Song Sung Blue.”
As the 98th Annual Academy Awards nominations were announced Thursday, Jan. 22, it was the only nomination for “Song Sung Blue.”
The film, based on a 2008 documentary of the same name, tells the story of Mike and Claire Sardina, the real-life Milwaukee couple behind the Neil Diamond and Patsy Cline tribute act Lightning and Thunder. Starring alongside Hudson is Hugh Jackman.
The nomination is Hudson’s first in 25 years, since she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Penny Lane in “Almost Famous.”
In December, the Academy announced that “Song Sung Blue” had made the Oscars shortlist for cinematography, but the film was not among the final five nominees.
This story will be updated.
Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ArseneauKelli.