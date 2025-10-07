With a career packed to the brim, Kevin Costner has a lot to look back on, but the veteran Yellowstone star recently revealed the two favorite roles of his iconic character, and they may shock some of his ardent fans.

Here are the two roles Kevin Costner most resonated with in his long career.

Kevin Costner lists which of his two roles are his favorite

Kevin Costner has had one of the most remarkable careers in Hollywood, with roles in films like The Untouchables (1987), Bull Durham (1988), Field of Dreams (1989), JFK (1991), The Bodyguard (1992), A Perfect World (1993), Mr. Brooks (2007), Swing Vote (2008), The Company Men (2010), and 3 Days to Kill (2014), among others.

His most remarkable film was, of course, Dances with Wolves. It was the revisionist Western that earned him two Academy Awards (Best Actor and Best Director). Fans also widely acclaim him for portraying John Dutton on Yellowstone, which ended on an anticlimactic note.

Yet, the actor revealed two of his favorite roles so far (via The News International), and they weren’t among the ones fans would have guessed at a go.

Costner revealed that the two roles that resonated with him the most were Billy Chapel in For Love of the Game. The other was Charlie in Open Range.

Open Range was right in the zone that Kevin Costner has excelled in throughout his career. The film was a revisionist Western, which the actor also directed. He portrayed Charlie, a cattleman who battled a kingpin rancher.

Sam Raimi directed For Love of the Game. The film saw Costner embody Billy Chapel, an aging baseball pitcher dealing with the pressure of pitching in Yankee Stadium in his final outing. It is not one of Kevin Costner’s most acclaimed movies, but it continues to boast a fan following even now.

Kevin Costner is currently involved in his dream project, Horizon: An American Saga. Both the third and fourth parts of the Western drama are in the making right now.

