Killers of Kill Tony (image via ScoreBig)
Killers of Kill Tony brings its high-energy comedy showcase to Seattle on March 7, 2026, with a late-night performance at McCaw Hall. The touring comedy event features standout comedians from the popular “Kill Tony” podcast.
Known for its fast-paced format and unfiltered humor, the show highlights emerging and established comedic voices who have made their mark through the podcast’s live audience format. Fans can expect a night filled with sharp punchlines, unexpected moments and crowd-driven comedy.
Tickets for the March 7 show are on sale now. While McCaw Hall offers tickets through its box office, fans can also purchase seats through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major comedy events with no hidden service fees.
The Kill Tony brand has developed a devoted following thanks to its unique blend of stand-up, improvisation and live audience interaction. Touring versions of the show have quickly become popular stops for comedy fans seeking something different from traditional stand-up performances.
Seattle’s comedy audience continues to support diverse live entertainment, making McCaw Hall an ideal venue for the Killers of Kill Tony tour stop.
Shop for Killers of Kill Tony tickets at McCaw Hall on March 7, 2026
