SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Kings All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis returned on Friday night against the Washington Wizards after a 27-game absence because of a partially torn meniscus in his left knee.
Sabonis came off the bench, entering with 5:11 left in the first quarter. He averaged 17.2 points and 12.3 rebounds in his first 11 games this season.
Sabonis was officially listed as questionable. His return capped a two-month recovery process, as Sabonis opted against surgery and carefully rehabbed his knee.
Sabonis is in his fifth season with the Kings and remains a name to watch as the Feb. 5 trade deadline nears. He has three years and $136.3 million left on his contract, and the rebuilding Kings, under new general manager Scott Perry, have been open to discussing trades for all their veterans with high-priced deals, league sources said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.