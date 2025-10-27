JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are not going to trade receiver Brian Thomas Jr. despite the second-year player’s struggles to start the season, head coach Liam Coen said Monday.

“We have no plans to move Brian Thomas,” Coen said. “I’ve got a lot of confidence in him.”

Thomas leads the Jaguars with 365 receiving yards, and his 27 receptions are second to Travis Hunter‘s team-high 28. He’s also tied for second in the NFL with five drops, per ESPN Research, which is one more than he had as a rookie in 2024.

Editor’s Picks

1 Related

There also have been multiple occasions where he has appeared to avoid contact while attempting to make a catch.

Thomas finished third in the NFL in receiving yards last season (1,282) — behind only Ja’Marr Chase (1,708) and Justin Jefferson (1,533) — to go along with 10 touchdowns.

When Coen was hired in January, he said the pass offense would run through Thomas, but prior to the Jaguars’ Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams he said he needed to call more plays where Hunter was the No. 1 target.