Credit: Getty Images

Given her starring role in Netflix’s style-driven series, Emily In Paris, I’m surprised Lily Collins hasn’t attended more runway shows. She’s been noticeably absent from New York Fashion Week since 2009. (Stateside, she’s only stopped by Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 show in 2022, when it was held in Los Angeles.) But on September 12, Calvin Klein took it upon themselves to bring her back into the fashion fold.

Around lunchtime on day two of Fashion Month, Collins surprised fans at The Brant Foundation, where creative director Veronica Leoni waited inside. Before finding her front-row seat, photographers captured the actor looking every bit her Emily In Paris character. She paired a cropped, spaghetti-strap top with a matching midi skirt. Both were covered in iridescent scales, a maximalist-friendly finish her on-screen alter-ego would undoubtedly flock toward.

Other fashion week guests, including Priyanka Chopra, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lili Reinhart, have gone full fall mode in the front row. Collins, on the other hand, held onto the last days of summer in her skirt set. Even her metallic silver sandals felt anti-autumn.

Lily Collins doubled as Emily In Paris at Calvin Klein’s showing. | Credit: Getty Images

Collins’s look appears to be a modification from Calvin Klein’s Fall 2025 runway—Veronica Leoni’s debut at the brand. A model wore the same skirt with a fitted long-sleeve, a brown shoulder bag, and slipper-like flats. Her midi appeared to be even more semi-sheer than Collins’s, revealing peek-a-boo underwear underneath.

A model wore what appears to be Lily’s skirt on the Fall 2025 runway. | Credit: Launchmetrics

Collins wasn’t the only guest dressed in the Fall 2025 collection. Emily Ratajkowski arrived in Look 60 out of 63 minimalistic possible looks. The supermodel styled the turtleneck maxi dress similar to last year’s rendition : with the plunging side cutouts on full display. She swapped the nude flats for kitten-heel ankle boots, which endorsed fall’s pointed shoe trend. Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham, and now, EmRata have made it one of Fashion Month’s most prominent shoe trends.

Emily Ratajkowski made a surprise appearance in head-to-toe Calvin Klein. | Credit: Getty Images

Collins has yet to share any sneak peeks from her Calvin Klein experience. She’s incredibly active on Instagram, so I suspect she will any minute now. Then again, she may be holding her photo dump until the end of NYFW, once she gets a few more shows under her belt.