Manchester City Visit Brentford This Sunday, Oct. 5, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo

Goal Zone and Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 1, 2025 – First-place Liverpool visit Chelsea this Saturday, Oct. 4, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Universo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Liverpool fell at Crystal Palace, 2-1, in their last match on Sept. 27 for their first loss of the season. Forward Federico Chiesa recorded the lone goal for Liverpool. Chelsea fell at home Brighton & Hove Albion, 3-1, last Saturday. Peter Drury, Lee Dixon, and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from Stamford Bridge. Goal Zone follows Chelsea-Liverpool at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

This weekend’s coverage begins Friday, Oct. 3, with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network followed by Bournemouth-Fulham (3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). Goal Zone follows the match at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Coverage continues this Saturday, Oct. 4, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network followed by Leeds United-Tottenham Hotspur (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents two matches live: Manchester United-Sunderland (USA Network, Universo) and Arsenal-West Ham (Peacock).

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Newcastle-Nottingham Forest (USA Network, Telemundo), Aston Villa-Burnley (Peacock), Wolverhampton Wanderers-Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), and Everton-Crystal Palace (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

This week’s coverage concludes Sunday with Brentford hosting Manchester City at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Jon Champion and Dixon will call the match live from Gtech Community Stadium. Goal Zone follows Brentford-Manchester City at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League players Robbie Mustoe and Stephen Warnock. Anna Jackson will host Friday’s coverage alongside Mustoe and Warnock.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies unpack all the drama from a thrilling Match Week 6 in the Premier League.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW FEATURING LOS ANGELES RAMS HEAD COACH SEAN MCVAY

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock. On this episode, Roger sits down with Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams head coach, Super Bowl Champion, and Arsenal fan to discuss his friendship with Mikel Arteta.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Fri., Oct. 3 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Fri., Oct. 3 3 p.m. Bournemouth v. Fulham USA Network, Universo Fri., Oct. 3 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Oct. 4 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Oct. 4 7:30 a.m. Leeds United v. Tottenham Hotspur USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 4 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Oct. 4 10 a.m. Manchester United v. Sunderland USA Network, Universo Sat., Oct. 4 10 a.m. Arsenal v. West Ham Peacock Sat., Oct. 4 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Oct. 4 12:30 p.m. Chelsea v. Liverpool NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Oct. 4 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC Sat., Oct. 4 3 p.m. The Men in Blazers Show Peacock Sun., Oct. 5 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Oct. 5 9 a.m. Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 5 9 a.m. Aston Villa v. Burnley* Peacock Sun., Oct. 5 9 a.m. Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Brighton & Hove Albion* Peacock Sun., Oct. 5 9 a.m. Everton v. Crystal Palace* Peacock Sun., Oct. 5 9 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sun., Oct. 5 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Oct. 5 11:30 a.m. Brentford v. Manchester City USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Oct. 5 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

–NBC SPORTS–