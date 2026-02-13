(WPRI) — Businesses across Rhode Island are gearing up for record-breaking sales this Valentine’s Day.
According to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey, consumers are expected to spend $29.1 billion on their Valentines this year. On average, shoppers will budget nearly $200 for gifts like candy, flowers, cards and more.
In the video above, consumer reporter Sarah Guernelli stops by Sweet Lorraine’s Candy Shoppe in Barrington and The Greenery and MUSE in Warren to see how they are preparing for the influx of customers.
