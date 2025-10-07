French streamer Squeezie’s GP Explorer 3 brought tens of thousands of fans to Le Mans and millions more online. Ludwig Ahgren, who competed in the race, said the event was better than anything across the Atlantic, and Hasan agreed.

“Today is the first day of GP Explorer 3,” Ludwig wrote on X on Friday, October 3. “I can say pretty confidently this event is cooler than any event that has happened in America. Inspiring stuff, hopefully Michael and I do not crash into a fireball and ruin the stream!!”

Ludwig raced alongside Michael Reeves, and the pair finished in 9th place on championship Sunday.

Hasan shared similar praise after the weekend concluded, saying it was “impossible to put into words how spectacular this weekend’s events were!” He added, “we in the US have no idea how France’s content creators operate. Incredibly lucky to call @xSqueeZie a friend. What a guy.”

What is GP Explorer?

The third and final edition of Squeezie’s Formula 4 racing event took place from October 3 to 5 at the Le Mans circuit. Billed as The Last Race, it featured three days of live entertainment, including concerts, opening ceremonies, sprint races, and the main finale.

For the first time, the event offered English and Spanish broadcasts alongside the French stream. Hasan and Pokimane led the English commentary, while Ibai hosted the Spanish coverage. Ludwig and Michael Reeves joined the driver lineup as part of The Crew Motorfest team.

Tens of thousands of fans attended in person, and the stream reached record-breaking French viewership numbers on Twitch. Squeezie’s main channel peaked at over 1.3 million viewers, narrowly more than his previous viewership record.

GP Explorer 3 expanded its production with onboard radio, a new points system, and trackside segments similar to professional motorsport broadcasts.

Although Squeezie has confirmed this was the final GP Explorer, its success and the global attention from creators like Hasan and Ludwig may spark something new in its place.