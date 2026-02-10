Magic lead Bucks 27-22 after first quarter

Cam Thomas reacts to joining Milwaukee Bucks Cam Thomas speaks on joining the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the team’s game against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 9, 2026.

ORLANDO – The Milwaukee Bucks head into the Kia Center in Orlando tonight on their first winning streak of the season, having won three consecutive games.

The Magic took a 27-22 lead after the first quarter despite going 1-for-8 from behind the 3-point line. That was because the Bucks were just 3-for-10 and also turned it over seven times, resulting in six Magic points. Orlando also scored four points off three offensive rebounds.

Milwaukee is still in 12th place in the Eastern Conference and completely out of the postseason picture, however, with a 21-29 record. Orlando is one of the teams the Bucks are chasing, as the Magic are 27-24 and currently seventh in the East.

It is the first of three meetings between the teams, who square off again in Florida on Feb. 11.

For all the Bucks’ struggles to date, they own the season tiebreaker over Chicago (11th, 24-29) and Charlotte (10th, 25-28) and are currently 1-0 against Atlanta (9th, 26-28). Two victories over the Magic would go a long way in helping their case to try and make the play-in.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing?

No.

The Bucks superstar will miss his seventh straight game with a strained soleus muscle in his right calf. He has been out since Jan. 23 with the injury.

What is the Bucks record without Giannis?

5-15

Is Giannis playing in the all-star game?

Despite his injury, and a self-diagnosis of a four- to-six-week recovery period, Antetokounmpo has yet to be replaced for the NBA All-Star game by commissioner Adam Silver. Antetokounmpo was voted in to start. He missed the exhibition last year due to a left calf strain, but he did “play” in 2023 when he sprained a wrist. He was on the court for a single possession, dunked the ball and then subbed out.

The 2026 All-Star Game will be held on Feb. 16 in Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo is part of the international, or world, team that will play two teams of U.S. players in a round-robin format.

What channel is the Bucks game on?

The game is a national broadcast on Peacock with Michael Grady, Grant Hill and Jordan Cornette on the call.

What time is the Bucks game?

Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, out (right calf strain)

Taurean Prince, out (neck surgery)

Is Cam Thomas playing for the Bucks?

Thomas, signed on Feb. 8, said he would be available “if needed” against the Magic. He last played on Feb. 3 as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Bucks starting lineup

Guards: Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Rollins, AJ Green

Forward: Kyle Kuzma

Center: Myles Turner

Bucks vs. Magic odds

Orlando is a 10.5-point favorite over Milwaukee with the over/under set at 218.5 points, per BetMGM.