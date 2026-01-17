Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

There's a big story potentially breaking around the Afcon final. Reports say Senegal have raised numerous concerns with authorities ahead of their clash with Morocco tomorrow. The concerns range from the lack of security available to the squad on arrival in Rabat, where the final is being held, to the standard of their hotel accommodation, as well as a lack of tickets and access to the game for Senegal fans and VIPs. There's also a claim that Senegal have refused to train at the Morocco Technical Centre ahead of the game. This is obviously a developing story and the Guardian will provide more news as it unfolds.

One final Manchester-related footnote: It's now being reported that Marc Guéhi will have his Manchester City medical tomorrow. I wonder if he'll be watching the derby today, draped in his new City kit.

Jeff Stelling has been welcomed back into the Hartlepool fold after the club's new owner Landon Smith moved to secure his return. The former Sky Sports presenter, arguably the National League club's best-known fan, stood down as honorary president in May in protest at the way in which then owner Raj Singh was conducting negotiations with prospective buyers. However, one of the American businessman Smith's first moves after completing his takeover on 31 December was to contact Stelling and hold productive talks which will see him return in some capacity. After flying in from the United States on Friday before Saturday's league fixture with Altrincham, Smith said: "We're excited to have Jeff back. We're figuring out the capacity as we work through. I just landed a few hours ago, so trying to figure out the workings of the place. But I have talked to Jeff a couple of times and they were enjoyable conversations, so I'll look forward to having him around." Stelling and his fellow supporters will hope Smith's takeover proves something of a watershed for a club that slipped out of League Two in 2023. PA Media

Spurs chief breaks silence on this season's struggles David Hytner Vinai Venkatesham, the Spurs chief executive, has chosen the eve of this afternoon's West Ham game to issue a lengthy update on the club's situation. The tone is open and honest; realistic. He talks about an awareness of "the gap between where we are and where we want to be" – there being "a distance between the club and our supporters." There is also the admission that the team "has fallen short of where we want to be so far this season." The top line is about transfers, the requirement to "add more quality, experience and leadership." Venkatesham suggests that a "more proactive approach" will likely see "a wage structure that supports our ambition." In other words – better deals to entice new signings. The overriding message is the need for patience during a difficult transition. Many fans feel that a bad result against West Ham should see Thomas Frank sacked. Nothing in Venkatesham's words suggest that would be the case. Tottenham Hotspur chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters

Manchester United v Manchester City team news Manchester United: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo. Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Yoro, Malacia, Ugarte, J.Fletcher, Mount, Cunha, Sesko. Manchester City: Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Alleyne, Aké; Rodri; Semenyo, Bernardo, Foden, Doku; Haaland. Subs: Trafford, Bettinelli, Aït-Nouri, O'Reilly, Mfuni, Mukasa, Reijnders, Cherki, McAidoo.

Jamie Jackson One final question and it comes from 'UncleRaul' in the comments section: Q: Should Michael Carrick achieve the target of Champions League qualification, would he be considered seriously for the job on a permanent basis? A: Perhaps the most prescient question regarding Carrick. If this happens how could they sack him? Well, the Berrada-Wilcox-Ratcliffe track record suggests they could – think the Dan Ashworth, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim farragos. Mixed up thinking is (so far) their calling card. You have to think it would be the headache they'd welcome – and actually would Carrick not have earned the right for a go at the No 1 role?

Jamie Jackson Why have United gone for an interim head coach as early as January? It's a good question. Explain to me… why do Utd have to hire an interim manager for half a season? Why not the one who is to build a project at once? Arsenal had an interim manager for three games between Emery and Arteta. Gave MA the opportunity to start building and it took him three years to make the team competitive. One might argue that nobody will be given that much time at MU, but I think they might if you are clear where you are going and the fans can spot the progress. Strange as it may sound, I don't think the shouts for Arteta out were that loud despite two years in a row finishing 8th. The first year was lucky (could have finished bottom half), the second year was better and could have given an EL place but for a weak finish to the season, and the third very nearly a CL spot (5th). Then came Jesus and Zinch and the team just exploded. A: I like this question – and I cannot argue – except that Thomas Tuchel is a prime target and he's in charge of an team heading for the summer World Cup. Can United actually bag the England manager post-USA? Hmm, not unless the club cedes serious authority to the German.

Jamie Jackson How about a question about City? This one has dropped into the comments section: Derby day! Form book out of the window, usually, a frantic match, early goals, breathless finales and, it feels like, shared spoils? Maybe not today, City have done excellent business with Semenyo and Gúehi added to an already revitalised squad, and they'll go for it. They will be there or thereabouts come May, and this might be the statement win to kick it off. Guardiola certainly seems to think so, as he has been talking up his own abilities this week, is he ready for a new job? A: Interesting one as I don't think any of his friends know what Pep will do – and, most importantly, maybe he does not. If – a massive IF – he leads City to the quadruple (which he will be eyeing, trust me), then, maybe then, he will walk away.

Jamie Jackson The next question is from Samuel Jones: Q: While City have such an excellent choice of attackers for the forward line today, I still think United have a great opportunity to further dent City's title hopes by targeting a vulnerable backline. I wonder if Carrick has worked on set pieces this week? A: He may have done – but maybe not forensically because: A) United are good at set-pieces this season and and B) Obvious time constraints. Much of Carrick's work will have been talking to players/video clips, the shape of the team in attack, defence, transition, plus, of course, VIBES.

Jamie Jackson More of a lighthearted question from Francis Fowles: Q: If City were to beat United heavily. Say, 1-6. Do you think United would sack move on from Carrick to another former player until the end of the season? A: Hahahhahahha. No, I don't think so but I definitely hear the humour in the question, which points at the quasi-farcical state Manchester United are in.

Manchester derby Q&A begins Jamie Jackson Here we go. The first question is from Daniel Walmsley: Q: Given the United central midfield is a mismatched patchwork of players who each have a specific flaw, do you get a sense of a preferred midfield two under the new coaching staff? A: It's a good question. I will be staggered if Carrick does not send out Kobbie Mainoo-Casemiro midfield axis. I am a massive fan of Mainoo – I must have quizzed Ruben Amorim several times about how and why he did not rate him. The 20-year-old's ability to glide into space including the areas, where he can score, is a definite asset. At 33 Casemiro does not have the engine he once did, but obviously has copious guile and street-smarts. I'm interested to see if Carrick can get a tune out of Manuel Ugarte – the issue with him is often ball retention and a clumsiness in the challenge. Can Michael Carrick get a tune out of Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United? Photograph: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Talking of big days … Álvaro Arbeloa takes charge of his first Real Madrid league match today, against Levante, kicking off at 1pm GMT (2pm local time). It's also Arbeloa's birthday – he turns 43. For his sake let's hope he has a happier day than on Wednesday when Los Blancos were ceremoniously dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Spanish second tier strugglers Albacete, in their first game since sacking Xabi Alonso. That 3-2 defeat has piled immediate pressure on Arbeloa, who formerly coached Real's B-team – Real Madrid Castilla. The Spanish giants can ill afford another La Liga slip up given they trail Barcelona by four points as it stands. Hansi Flick's side face Real Sociedad away tomorrow night. Welcome to Real Madrid, Álvaro Arbeloa. Photograph: Jose Breton/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

An email has landed from regular contributor Jeremy Boyce. When you said 'Big day for Frank…' it was loaded with double meaning. Yes, a big day for Thomas Frank, manager of Tottenham for the time being. Big day for the other Frank as well though…. Of course I mean Frank [Lampard] the manager of Championship table-topping Coventry City, who have seen their impressive lead reduced over the last few weeks with a run of mediocre results, while the pursuers have maintained their push. It's an early kick off for the M69 derby today and they will find themselves up against a much-improved Leicester. Anything less than a win today and Frank will be looking nervously over his shoulder.

Afcon: I omitted to mention in my earlier Fantasy Football post that Everton's Senegal duo Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are among those still unavailable as they're to compete in the final of the competition. The same goes for Ismaïla Sarr, Pape Sarr, West Ham's Malick Diouf and Sunderland's Habib Diarra. Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui and Chemsdine Talbi, of Sunderland, are on Morocco duty. Senegal v Morroco in the Africa Cup of Nations final gets under way at 7pm (GMT) on Sunday. Players of Egypt and Nigeria (Mohamed Salah, Alex Iwobi et al) are still unavailable too, as those nations are contesting the third place playoff today at 4pm.

It does feel odd that Liverpool didn't push harder for Guéhi, given their defensive woes this season. The Reds are targeting younger centre-backs like Senegalese teenager Mor Ndiaye and 19-year-old Noah Adekoya from Burnley… but surely a senior addition this month is necessary. Guehi was nailed on for Liverpool back at the start of the season. Slot's stock has crashed.

A week in the life of Crystal Palace: Humiliating FA Cup defeat to sixth-tier opposition

Sale of captain and best defender for £20m

Pending exit of progressive and popular manager Yikes. Ed Aarons attempts to make sense of it all here.

Fantasy Football Corner Let's pivot away from the derby for a moment. With all the FA Cup and Carabao Cup action, you'd be forgiven for forgetting about your FPL team, but the deadline is 11am today (GMT). You might even have five City players when Guéhi follows Semenyo in switching allegiances. The latter is an obvious choice for many FPL players, but in terms of under-the-radar shouts, the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Wilson and Robin Roefs are all valuable picks and have made my team this week (I've played my wildcard). Is there anyone I'm missing? Brentford's Igor Thiago is perhaps another good option among slim pickings up front, while you may consider the returning Afcon stars like Bryan Mbeumo and Amad, but maybe not straight away. Feel free to ridicule my XI in the comments. This is it: Roefs; Gabriel, Kadioglu, Cucurella; Fernandes, Foden, Wilson, Saka, Xhaka; Haaland (c), Calvert-Lewin.

Marc Guéhi is a brilliant signing for City. They needed pace at the back and I'd suggest he'll be in the first choice lineup even with Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol available. United are underdogs and I don't think they will win this. I wouldn't be surprised if it ends up 3-0 or 4-0. Jamie Jackson on Manchester City and the derby.

Departing Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner will be on Manchester United's radar this summer when they are looking for a permanent manager, Jamie says, although Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi are higher on the club's wish-list at the moment.

Jamie Jackson is on Sky News right now chatting all things Manchester derby. I do find it a bit concerning that there is this deference to Sir Alex Ferguson at United. I don't think it's best for the leadership, but at the same you can go to him for advice. The Carrick appointment is essentially a morale boost. He was part of an unbelievably successful team that won a Champions League and five Premier League titles. How much of that 'magic' of United that Carrick spoke of will feel if they get a bit of a pounding come 3pm today?

Is Antoine Semenyo already one of the best signings of the season? You wouldn't bet against him scoring for City in the derby today – he's already bagged a goal at Old Trafford this season for Bournemouth. Remember you can track every single deal that happens in the men's January transfer window with our interactive here. We also track all the deals in the women's game here. Antoine Semenyo has hit the ground running for Manchester City. Photograph: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Is the end nigh for Thomas Frank at Tottenham? Today he faces one of his fallen Spurs predecessors, Nuno – now in the West Ham dugout. Since Mauricio Pochettino, there has been quite the lineage of Tottenham managers who have come and gone while flattering to deceive. Frank looks unlikely to recover his current position, though a win over the Hammers would be an almighty boost.

Manchester City then. They're having quite the January window, aren't they? First Antoine Semenyo and now, seemingly, Marc Guéhi. The

Speaking of the Women’s FA Cup, Suzanne Wrack chats to those connected with Ipswich, who are bottom of WSL2, but have big plans to turn their season around starting in the cup against Sheffield United tomorrow. Share

Like most other competitions in women’s football, Chelsea have dominated the FA Cup in recent years, winning it in four of the past five years and six times since 2016. They’re in action in the fourth round at Kingsmeadow today (12.30pm), where they’re unlikely to be troubled by Crystal Palace. The only other tie today is Sunderland v London City Lionesses at 12.15pm, with 12 games taking place tomorrow. Everton and West Ham booked their spots in the last-16 with victories last night. This season does at least look more unpredictable in the women’s game, with Manchester City six points clear at the top of the WSL, and having just signed USA star Sam Coffey. Surely Chelsea will not end the season trophyless? Share

This comment tickled me. Are there any West Ham fans out there with some remaining hope or optimism for today (or the rest of the season)? My mate left his West Ham season tickets on display in his car. When he came back from the Westfield Centre someone had smashed the window and left two more. Share

Back to Manchester United and Rio Ferdinand has been speaking some sense in the past 24 hours, biting back at Roy Keane over the latter’s comments about Sir Alex Ferguson and Michael Carrick’s backroom staff choices. Keane said Ferguson was “hanging around like a bad smell” and called out Carrick for appointing former United teammate Evans. Ferdinand told BBC 5Live: “I don’t think Sir Alex Ferguson has the influence at the club people think he does. I think he should have an influence, I think his presence is felt. By the way is there anyone on the planet who deserves a seat in the stadium every week more than Sir Alex? So I think to say ‘hanging around like a bad smell’ airs on the side of [being] a bit disrespectful. “The likes of Fletcher and Carrick do call him – they respect him. Most of their career has been alongside him. So why wouldn’t you call on that experience? I don’t agree with what Roy said, I think that’s more personal. “Even the stuff with him calling out coaches, Jonny Evans is a young coach – why shouldn’t he get a chance? He knows every single player in that squad. He’s lived with them and breathed with them for a couple of years. I understand why Michael Carrick has gone for someone like Steve Holland, he’s experienced. “That’s Roy’s stance and he can have that opinion but for me the gun was pointing at the wrong people.” In a separate interview, Ferdinand named Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bruno Fernandes as United’s only three successful signings post-Ferguson. Share

In terms of today, it all starts – and by it, I mean our minute-by-minute coverage – with the Manchester derby kicking off at 12.30pm. Then we’ll have the usual clockwatch, covering the 3pm games in the Premier League and beyond, before our attention turns to Nottingham Forest at Arsenal at 5.30pm. There’s no late game in the top flight tonight. Of those 3pm games, I’m actually astonished there are as many as five – which means they cannot be shown on TV in the UK. Spurs v West Ham and Chelsea v Brentford feel broadcast-worthy, but hey ho. (All times GMT) Share

What happened in the world of football last night? Well, Middlesbrough closed the gap at the top of the Championship to just three points with a dramatic win at West Brom in Eric Ramsay’s first game in charge of the Baggies. Delano Burgzorg’s 90th-minute winner sealed a 3-2 victory for Boro, who now have a five-point buffer to third-placed Ipswich, albeit they’ve played two games more. North of the border, Bojan Miovski scored a hat-trick as Rangers thumped Annan Athletic 5-0 in the Scottish Cup. Meanwhile, West Ham triumphed 3-0 over Newcastle in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup; Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt drew 3-3 in an entertaining Bundesliga contest; Girona won 2-0 at Espanyol in La Liga, and Ousmane Dembélé scored twice as PSG beat Lille 3-0 to return to the Ligue 1 summit – although title rivals Lens are just two points behind with a game in hand. Lens play Auxerre today. Share

With United out of both cup competitions and not playing in Europe this season, Will Unwin poses the question of whether this is the club’s post-Ferguson nadir … It’s fair enough to suggest so, but nothing will surely top be worse than losing to 17th-placed Spurs in the worst Europa League final of all time (TM), all the while finishing 15th. Sorry Ruben. Share

Get questions in for Jamie Jackson before Manchester derby Later on this morning we’ll be holding a Q&A session with our Manchester football correspondent, Jamie Jackson, ahead of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford. What sort of state are United in? Will City take full advantage and boost their title chances? Email your questions using matchday.live@theguardian.com or simply comment below. Michael Carrick’s first game back in the Manchester United hot-seat is the derby against Pep Guardiola’s City. Photograph: Getty Images Share