Key events

AND ON THAT BOMBSHELL… that is actually the end of today’s matchday live blog, in the immortal words of Alan Partridge (he did it way before Jeremy Clarkson).

A big thank you to all your comments and questions, for those who engaged with Jamie Jackson’s Q&A session, and just in general for reading and interacting. A humongous day of football awaits us all, starting with the Manchester derby.

I shall again point you in the direction of our minute-by-minute coverage from Old Trafford, with Rob Smyth in the hot-seat.

Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/